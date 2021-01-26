Last Call for 1.26.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

On Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis told Florida Sheriffs he would back the anti-riot legislation favored by Gov. Ron DeSantis and do everything in his power to quash efforts to “defund the police.”

“Like any small business, state government must streamline and right-size services to meet its obligations to the taxpayers, but we shouldn’t do it on the backs of law enforcement. That’s why next Session, I vow to fight against anything that would defund or hurt police,” Patronis said to attendees at the Florida Sheriffs Association 2021 Winter Conference in Ponte Vedra.

The CFO also formally endorsed the “Combating Violence, Disorder Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act.” The controversial bill would increase penalties for violent protests. It would also make it more difficult for local governments to cut law enforcement budgets.

The legislation has been in the works since the summer when mostly peaceful protests broke out across the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hand of a Minneapolis police officer.

“I may not have a vote in the legislature anymore, but I have a microphone like this one, and I plan to use it,” said Patronis, who served as a state Representative before becoming CFO.

Patronis also lamented “anti-law enforcement culture,” singling out Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani for her opposition to a proposed budget increase for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,637,296 FL residents (+9,466 since Monday)

— 30,467 Non-FL residents (+128 since Monday)

Origin:

— 13,521 Travel related

— 612,805 Contact with a confirmed case

— 18,377 Both

— 992,593 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 70,802 in FL

Deaths:

— 26,080 in FL

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“We’re not going to divert second doses away from seniors. Seniors want it; we’re going to do it. … And if the White House is suggesting that we shouldn’t be doing that, I think that’s not a good suggestion.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, firing back after the White House said Florida only used half its vaccine shipments.

Bill Day’s Latest

