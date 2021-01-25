Jackie Toledo files $1 million appropriations request for affordable housing

Rep. Jackie Toledo is seeking $1 million for affordable housing.

In one of severally recently filed appropriations bills, HB 2189, the legislator is hoping to fund a development project for New Life Village, an affordable housing community.

The non-profit plans to build two new residential buildings to house larger sibling groups of families affected by foster care, according to the request. Residents of the community are low income, and most have been affected by multiple traumas.

The state funds would be used to cover construction costs for 16 new multi-family affordable housing units on the New Life Village campus. The state funding would account for 24.6% of the project, with local government providing $1,736,820, or 42.7%, and private donors offering $1,327,950, or 32.7%.

The program did not receive any state funds last year, making the $1 million request a significant leap, especially with the state’s significant budget challenges expected this year due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The state remains in a tough budget posture as economists had projected a 6.1% drop in revenue. That number was later revised down $1.49 billion to $32.48 billion — still sitting far lower than in previous years.

But, with the eviction moratorium expiring March 31, many families may soon need to turn to more affordable housing options than before.

According to the request, Hillsborough County hosted an affordable housing forum back in early 2019 that demonstrated an urgent need for affordable housing — specifically for senior citizens and at risk-children affected by trauma and foster care.

The community provides holistic, onsite services and activities, as well as a supportive environment to help residents heal and grow. The village targets seniors and individuals involved in foster care.

Soft costs have already been paid and pre-development is complete after a competitive bidding process in December 2020, according to the request.