Personnel note: Ashley Ross relaunches Ross Consulting

Ross Consulting is back.

The full-service political consulting firm specializes in political fundraising, operations, and strategy. On Tuesday, it announced its relaunch.

The firm was founded in 2015 by Ashley Ross, one of Florida’s top Republican finance consultants. Ross has more than a decade of high-level political and public affairs experience, including serving as a top advisor to several Senate Presidents and members of leadership.

She has played a significant role in electing more than 50 candidates to public office through her work for the Senate Republican caucus.

Ross most recently worked as a senior adviser at lobbying firm Rubin, Turnbull & Associates where she has spent. During her tenure, she supported the firm’s clients in political strategy as well as lobbying efforts in the Governor’s office, executive branch and state agencies.

“We know Ashley will serve her clients at the highest level possible. There is no doubt that she will have great success in her new venture.” said Bill Rubin, founder and chairman of Rubin, Turnbull and Associates.

“We are so excited about Ashley’s new venture and she has our full support,” said Heather Turnbull, managing partner of Rubin, Turnbull and Associates. “She has been an integral part of our team and did such a great job working with our firm’s clients on their political giving strategy. We know she will be successful as she now starts a new chapter focusing on contract fundraising. We wish her all the best.”

Hialeah Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., one of her current clients, also welcomed the relaunch.

“I am excited to have Ashley take a more active role in our political operation,” he said. “She’s a proven winner who’s set fundraising records and has served as a trusted advisor to multiple Senate Presidents.”

Ross served as Senate Majority’s Finance Director from 2010-2015. In 2015, she launched her firm and continued to manage the FRSCC’s finance operation through the 2016 cycle.

Ross took a brief hiatus from the campaign world from 2016 through 2018 to serve as deputy chief of staff to then-Senate President Joe Negron. She was one of his closest advisors on external affairs and also helmed myriad public policy issues, including economic development, community affairs and veteran’s issues.

Before entering politics, she served in marketing roles with The PGA of America in Palm Beach Gardens and a diversified private company based in Las Vegas. She received both her undergraduate degree and MBA from Florida State University.

She and her husband Scott live in Tallahassee and have two young daughters, Kendall and Sara Kate.