9 Department of Children and Families entities offered excessive compensation to leadership

A preliminary report from Florida’s Inspector General revealed Monday that nine organizations partnered with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are offering excessive compensation to their executive leadership teams.

The initial report, made public late Monday, stems from revelations that the state’s leading domestic violence coordinating group misused state and federal dollars. Gov. Ron DeSantis in February asked Inspector General Melinda Miguel to compile and investigate contract data relating to other public-private entities in Florida.

Three Department of Education (DOE) partners also offered excessive compensation, but those funds were returned to the Office of Early Learning as disallowed costs. Those 12 partners are among 169 entities that, per state law, must limit compensation for executive leadership.

“The Office of the Chief Inspector General is continuing its review of nine entities contracted with the Department of Children and Families who have excess executive leadership compensations,” Miguel wrote in a letter to DeSantis Monday.

The full Inspector General report is due by June 30.

DeSantis and the Legislature have taken swift action against the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV) last year, canceling the organization’s contract with DCF. As a sole-source provider, the department was forced to conduct domestic violence services through the organization.

Former FCADV CEO Tiffany Carr earned $761,000 annually, according to initial reports. But later findings revealed she also earned more than $7 million in compensation over three years.

Attorney General Ashley Moody also filed legal action against the organization in March.

DeSantis’ investigation request also asked that agencies verify partnered non-profits meet state audit requirements and submit a corrective plan to the Chief Inspector General. Those plans would carry timelines to rectify non-compliance or other issues discovered.

Of the 194 entities subject to the Florida Single Audit Act, 39 had one or more single-audit findings. Five are contracted with DCF, 26 are are contracted with DOE, six are contracted with the Department of Economic Opportunity, one is contracted with the Department of Elder Affairs and one is partnered with the Department of Environmental Protection.

The five state agencies noted in their responses that they have obtained corrective actions and timelines of completion or that they are in the process of obtaining those.