Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.5.21

— Ron DeSantis predicts a Bucs victory, but he’s been wrong before: Saying there’s “just something about this playoff run,” DeSantis predicts a Tampa Bay victory on its home turf. It’s the first time the NFL championship has included the host team and, if the Bucs win, it would be the first time a Super Bowl champion claimed victory on home turf. DeSantis noted that even though they previously lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season, they also lost to New Orleans before coming back to beat them in a rematch. But DeSantis’ predictions have been wrong before. In 2019, he wagered with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that the University of Florida would defeat the University of Georgia. If UF won, Kemp would come to Florida to hunt pythons. If Georgia won, DeSantis would go to the Peach State to hunt hogs. There was no public word on whether DeSantis fulfilled his hog-hunting promise.

— Hopping on the anti-Twitter bandwagon? Read this: DeSantis earlier this week delivered a juicy piece of red meat to his Donald Trump-loving conservative base. But while his assault on “oligarchs in Silicon Valley” for “de-platforming” conservative voices on spaces like Twitter and Facebook might rile up his supporters, as Popular Information notes, it comes with two fatal flaws. First, social media companies aren’t targeting conservatives, an NYU study points out. Second, it’s unconstitutional to force private companies to publish content. These observations are, of course, in response to DeSantis’ announcement this week that he wants to crack down on social media companies by, in addition to several other things, fining them $100,000 per day a statewide candidate is blocked from their platform. For Trump, that bill would be up to $2.8 million and counting.

— This photo shows Inauguration Day from sunrise to sunset: One scene, the National Mall lined with thousands of flags with the U.S. Capitol gracefully sitting behind, has never looked so amazing. National Geographic photographer Stephen Wilkes sat in a crane overlooking the scene for 15 hours and shot some 1,500 frames to create a breathtaking image showing Inauguration Day from morning until night, with the bright morning sky on the right and the dimly lit twilight on the left. On the right side of the image, Wilkes even believes he captured Trump leaving the White House on Marine One. Check out his award-worthy image here.

— Scoop: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s shameless cash grab: She might be taking a public shaming, but make no mistake, Greene has no shame. To her, the House vote to strip her of her committee assignments is a moneymaking opportunity. At least it seems that way given her email blast asking her supporters for campaign cash. With no sign of remorse for calling the Parkland and Sandy Hook shootings “false flags,” Greene said she was being targeted by “liberals” who are “out of control.” She described the debate with a bizarre paraphrasing of the “First they came … “ poem. “Today, they are coming after me to make sure I can’t do the job I was elected to do — what will they do if you say something they don’t like?” she asked.

— Ana Cruz is already making waves in D.C.: After Cruz was recently named partner in D.C. and managing partner in Tampa for the Ballard Partners powerhouse lobby shop, the online publication Influencive highlighted her credentialed career, highlighting her many firsts. Among them, Cruz was the first Hispanic executive director for the Florida Democratic Party and the party’s youngest ever serving head. The publication notes her incredible ascent into the world of politics, particularly as a member of both the Latin and LGBTQ communities. Before joining Ballard, Cruz also served as a Florida adviser and spokesperson for Hillary Clinton‘s presidential bids in 2008 and 2016. She served in an advisory role to President Joe Biden‘s 2020 campaign. Now, Cruz is taking her talents to D.C., where she will lobby federal officials on behalf of Ballard clients. Read more here.

—@DWStweets: President Biden just announced he will sign an executive order to restore America’s refugee program & raise Trump’s historically low refugee limit from 18,000 to 125,000. THIS is the America that lives up to our highest ideals.

—@DWStweets: Today, we issued a powerful rebuke to a Member whose lies and violent rhetoric bring shame and risk harm to Congress, and all those who serve it.

—@RepDarrenSoto: No member of Congress who urges violence against other members, spreads anti-Semitism, & denies Parkland FL, Newtown & 9/11 attacks occurred, deserves a seat on the Education & Labor Committee, or any committee for that matter. For these reasons, I voted YES.

As part of our effort to vaccinate homebound seniors, this morning I had the opportunity to visit with Judy Rodan, an 83 year old Holocaust survivor, as she received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It was a pleasure to meet her and learn about her incredible life. pic.twitter.com/mgwpgTPPlC — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 4, 2021

—@JeffreyBrandes: Florida dropped the ball by not tackling Sport betting last session, we have another chance this year. #Makeitlegal #GoBucs

—@JaredEMoskowitz: My grandmother, who survived the Holocaust as part of the Kindertransport but is no longer with us, would be proud that her grandson continued to save the lives of the survivors. All my grandparents escaped, their families didn’t #NeverAgain @HolocaustMuseum

—@RAlexAndradeFL: If it’s acceptable for the government to punish Americans for 3-year-old comments, we should just codify it as a civil violation to say anything “offensive” and include a statute of limitations, just so we all know the rules. Good luck defining offensive. #unity

I think my dog, (Whiskey)is missing me. He is watching me in a committee meeting. #CommitteDog #Whiskeyisadog pic.twitter.com/biR7Y6c4G0 — Fred Hawkins, Jr. (@fhawkinsjr) February 4, 2021

—@AnnaForFlorida: lol “when it comes to elections in Florida, big tech should stay out of it,” says our Governor. Meanwhile, according to their own Facebook page, @FloridaGOP has spent more than $500,000 on Facebook ads.

—@JoeStGeorge. So the numbers to remember: 10 GOP House members voted to impeach President Trump. 145 Republicans voted to keep Rep. Liz Cheney in leadership post after voting to impeach Trump. 61 Republicans voted to kick Cheney out. 11 GOP House members voted to kick [Marjorie Taylor] Greene off committees.

—@fineout: Um, hey @dccc … Ross Spano is no longer in Congress. So you may want to recall your press release blasting him for voting against Greene resolution.

—@jacobogles: Notably, 3 of the 11 Republicans to break ranks on the @mtgreenee vote tonight were from Florida. @RepCarlos @RepMariaSalazar @MarioDB all hail from South Florida, close to Parkland. All also represent Florida’s conservative Cubano community.

The NFL has been an incredible partner throughout every twist & turn! For example, the Commissioner’s Press Conference annually takes place inside of a ballroom & instead is overlooking our beautiful skyline to help show off our community. The little things make a BIG difference! pic.twitter.com/m05GruXSSw — Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_TBSC) February 4, 2021

—@MDixon55: Nothing says power like working the overnight cops beat in Topeka Or grinding out a general assignment reporting job nearly anywhere. Jobs like that make up a huge swath of the industry. Networks get a disproportionate amount of industry attn, but are not everything

“DeSantis’ political committee raised more than $700K in January” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — According to finance reports filed with the Florida Division of Elections, the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee brought in $705,000 last month — its biggest haul since October. The money came in across 31 contributions. TECO Energy topped the list with a $100,000 check, followed by Dentaquest PAC, Daytona Toyota and Zgroup advertising at the $50,000 level. A dozen others sent the committee $25,000 checks, including Independent Living Systems, Dosal Tobacco Corporation and red-light camera company American Traffic Solutions. The committee entered February with just under $9.5 million on hand.

“DeSantis, the story of a useless ‘TiT’” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Make no mistake: The Transparency in Technology (TiT) Act is no laughing matter for DeSantis and his stalwart partners in the Legislature. DeSantis championed the TiT Act on Tuesday as a tool to combat a threat, so apparently existential, he described it with the language of dystopian fiction and even reworked a famous quote about Nazi terror. So given his provocative language, one could be forgiven for perhaps thinking or hoping, DeSantis’ TiT Act is a bill designed to crack down on domestic terrorists, White nationalists, and the elected officials who abet them. Fat chance. DeSantis was basically just talking about Twitter, and the company’s great sin was to have recently banned the deposed authoritarian and DeSantis sugar-daddy Trump.

“DeSantis’ budget on algae blooms offers plenty of irony” via Craig Pittman of The Florida Phoenix — If you live in Florida, you will never suffer from an irony deficiency. I was reminded of this basic fact of Florida life last week while reading over DeSantis’ proposed budget for next year, a budget that boasts about what a great job he’s doing protecting the environment. DeSantis wants to spend $1 billion over four years helping local governments be “resilient” in the face of climate change — albeit without ever actually using the term “climate change.” Yet he also wants to spend $700 million on three new toll roads nobody wants, thus increasing the traffic that produces emissions that cause climate change. Ironic, isn’t it?

“Senators move forward on retirement revamp” via Jim Saunders of News Service of Florida — The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability on Thursday approved a proposal that would shut future state workers out of a traditional pension plan. Sponsored by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, SB 84 would require new employees as of July 1, 2022, to enroll in a 401(k)-style “investment” plan. Employees are currently allowed to choose whether to take part in the pension plan or the investment plan. Rodrigues said lawmakers have to make “difficult decisions” to maintain the pension fund’s long-term solvency. He pointed, in part, to a $36 billion unfunded actuarial liability, which is essentially a measurement of whether the fund is projected to have enough money to meet its future obligations.

“Wilton Simpson presses for more restoration north of Lake Okeechobee” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Simpson is advocating for more restorative efforts north of Lake Okeechobee, arguing efforts to promote water storage south of the lake are siphoning a “disproportionate amount of time and funding.” Simpson authored a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees much of the activity in and around the lake. “While I have been supportive of interventions both north and south of the lake over the last several years, my concern has been that the aggressive timeline for southern storage has been at the expense of very important interventions north of the lake,” Simpson wrote. Much of that activity under DeSantis‘ administration has focused on various reservoirs south of Lake Okeechobee, which can collect water from local runoff as well as discharges from the lake.

“Keith Perry garners Democratic support for prison reform bill” via Ruelle Fludd of WCJB — Two wrongs don’t make a right to Sen. Perry. “In my role in the Legislature, I look at it as an opportunity,” he said. It’s the reason why he proposed the “Gain-Time” bill (SB 1032). It outlines expanded criteria to earn time off a prison sentence using the time to learn how to reenter society. “We should not have expectations of being productive, them being productive on post-release if they have not been productive while they were incarcerated.” Prisoners could earn gain-time through mental health counseling, earning certifications, or taking classes. Perry isn’t a lone supporter of bill 1032. Across the aisle, Rep. Yvonne Hinson said rehabilitative efforts within the criminal justice system are a step in the right direction.

—“Linda Chaney files slew of infrastructure appropriation requests totaling $6.1 million” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

—”Fiona McFarland files legislation to require motorboat kill switches” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Senate looking for salary information” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Hundreds of organizations that receive state dollars are being asked to provide information about the salaries of their top executives to the Florida Senate in the next two weeks. Florida Senate staff members compiled an eight-page list of organizations that would supply salary information in recurring funding in this year’s state budget. An analysis of the Senate document shows that more than 45% of the recurring funding is spent on health-care-related projects, from mental-health treatment centers to nutritional programs for seniors to naltrexone shots for drug addicts. The health care money goes to 100 organizations that combine to receive more than $86 million for projects.

“Legislature replacing utility watchdog as Florida Power & Light seeks rate increase” via Mary Ellen Klas of The Miami Herald — As Florida’s largest electric utility company positions itself for a $2 billion increase in its base rates, a legislative committee on Thursday interviewed a single candidate to serve as the watchdog to protect residential customers from being overcharged by the monopoly utility companies. Richard Gentry, a 70-year-old veteran lobbyist who last year represented a utility-backed nonprofit, was questioned for 30 minutes by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Public Counsel Oversight to fill a vacancy created in January when legislative leaders pushed out the longtime consumer advocate, J.R. Kelly.

Hmmm … “Aides to Ileana Garcia resign abruptly” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Freshman Republican Sen. Garcia is losing two legislative aides after those aides resigned from her office late last month. Chief Legislative Assistants Maria Chamorro and Lissette Vasquez each resigned within days of one another in late January. Vasquez sent in her resignation letter on Friday, Jan. 22. She offered to stick around for two weeks. That means Friday, Feb. 5, will be her final day in Garcia’s office. Chamorro followed up with her own resignation letter the following Monday, Jan. 25. That decision was “effective immediately,” per Chamorro’s note. Garcia’s office declined to comment on the personnel matter.

“State disputes report on prison sexual abuse” via Dara Kam of The News Service of Florida — Florida prison officials are pushing back against a U.S. Department of Justice report that found reasonable cause to believe “varied and disturbing reports” of sexual abuse — including rape — of female inmates by staff members at the state’s largest women’s correctional facility. The investigation by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and federal prosecutors in Florida also said state officials had documented and been aware of sexual abuse by sergeants, correctional officers and other staff at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala since at least 2006. A lawyer for the Florida Department of Corrections said state officials “disagree with the report’s conclusions” but “welcome all opportunities to continue to make our policies and practices stronger and our prisons safer.”

“Jimmy Patronis deploys bomb squad for Super Bowl LV security” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Patronis announced that he will send a bomb squad to support Super Bowl LV security measures. The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services’ Bomb Squad Team will search Tampa venues for explosives and hazardous devices. Patronis, who also serves as the State Fire Marshal, said safety is his “top priority.” “That is why I have deployed my highly-trained DIFS members to assist local law enforcement and the FBI to help ensure this is a safe and enjoyable event for all Floridians and visitors,” Patronis said. In all, 13 certified bomb technicians and three apprentices staff the DIFS Bomb Squad Team. Two bomb dogs will join them.

“Florida to get $40 million in opioid settlement” via News Service of Florida — Florida will receive $40 million as part of a $573 million settlement between McKinsey & Company and dozens of states because of the global consulting giant’s role in the opioid epidemic. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Thursday the agreement would bring “millions of dollars into our communities, fighting the opioid epidemic, at a time when resources in Florida are very stressed, very limited.” The settlement between McKinsey and 47 states and five territories says that $558.9 million “will be used, to the extent practicable, to remediate the harms caused to the settling states and their citizens by the opioid epidemic within each state and to recover the costs incurred by the settling state in investigating and pursuing these claims.”

“Duke Energy names a new president for Florida operations” via Malena Carollo of the Tampa Bay Times — Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida’s current vice president of government and community relations, will take as president on Feb. 16. She will replace Catherine Stempien, who is leaving the company for another position. Stempien took over as the company’s president in 2018. Seixas, 55, focused on the utility’s relationships with local organizations and municipalities. She joined Duke Energy through its predecessor, Florida Power, which later became Progress Energy before Duke Energy purchased it the company. She was recently recommended for a spot on the University of South Florida’s board of trustees. Seixas earned a bachelor’s degree in American history from Eckerd College and a master’s degree in the same subject at the University of South Florida.

“Florida Democrats regroup to oust DeSantis amid disarray” via Gary Fineout and Matt Dixon of POLITICO — Florida Democrats are a mess and have spent the past year stumbling from one crisis to another. That doesn’t mean they lack potential candidates who want to challenge DeSantis next year. A string of electoral losses, an internal schism over the state party’s leadership and a series of stumbles have demoralized local operatives, staff and rainmakers. But ousting the Republican governor is one of the few unifying forces for Democrats, a mantra that has fueled an ever-expanding field of those angling to take on DeSantis in 2022. DeSantis has taken repeated victory laps throughout a pandemic, embraced the Republican Party’s right flank and enjoyed his status as one of Trump’s favorite governors.

“State Democratic Party’s layoffs, financial woes compounded by irked former employees” via Kirby Wilson of the Miami Herald — The Florida Democratic Party styles itself as the party that protects the health care of workers and is the champion of their advocates — labor unions. Yet, the party’s treatment of its own employees on those two bedrock issues is coming under fire. In December, the party celebrated that its staff had joined a labor union for the first time. But just one month later, the Party, under the new leadership of Executive Director Marcus L. Dixon and Chairman Manny Diaz, laid off 15 employees. Many of the employees saw the firings coming. But according to interviews with half a dozen current or former employees, the way the layoffs were handled has some questioning the party’s dedication to its ideals.

“How Andrew Gillum’s marriage survived a night of scandal” via Wesley Lowery of GQ — The circumstances of Gillum’s scandal provoked questions about what, precisely, his wife had known of his sex life. Left politely unsaid in public, but ever-present in gossipy whispers was the idea that perhaps the entire marriage had been a convenient cover. The truth was more complicated: For at least a year before that night in Miami, their partnership, filled with galas and campaigns and events with the Obamas, had been crumbling. They told me that their marriage survived through the kind of work familiar to any partnership that has navigated infidelity: hours of tearful talks, couples therapy, and a new policy of “radical honesty.”

“Sex worker tells GQ he and politician Andrew did drugs in a Miami Beach hotel” via Howard Cohen of The Miami Herald — Travis Dyson, that he had met Gillum a week or two before the March 2020 hotel room incident on the gay dating app Grindr and that the two “had met up multiple times for paid sexual encounters.” Dyson also alleged that he and Gillum had used drugs in the hotel. According to GQ’s interview with Dyson, “Andrew passed out after taking ‘G,’ an ecstasy-type drug often used by gay men to enhance their sex drives, which when combined with alcohol can knock people out. Gillum has maintained he never used methamphetamine before that night.

“Florida adds 7,711 COVID cases and 228 deaths as percent positivity ticks up” via Howard Cohen of The Miami Herald — Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 7,711 additional cases of COVID-19. The state’s known total is now 1,752,330. Florida is the third-highest state in the country in terms of cases after California and Texas, according to a database of U.S. cases. Additionally, the state announced 228 resident deaths to bring the resident death toll to 27,247. The state reduced the number of new nonresident deaths by two to 451. On Wednesday, the state put the figure at 453 but did not say why it reduced it.

“Holocaust survivors get priority in vaccine program for homebound seniors, DeSantis says” via Samantha J. Gross of The Miami Herald — DeSantis announced that the state will be allocating 1,500 doses weekly of the COVID-19 vaccine for homebound seniors and that the first 750 doses will be going to Holocaust survivors and their spouses. “We owe our seniors and our Holocaust survivors for serving as inspirations for so many people,” DeSantis said at a vaccination drive at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center in North Miami-Dade. DeSantis said he had just arrived from a condominium complex in Aventura where the first shots went into the arms of homebound seniors, including Holocaust survivor Judy Rodan, who lived through the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“Don’t post vaccine card selfies, Florida’s Attorney General says, citing scammers” via the Tallahassee Democrat — This kind of selfie you shouldn’t put online, Attorney General Ashley Moody is telling Floridians. Moody’s office on Wednesday issued a consumer alert warning about posting photos of COVID-19 vaccine cards online. “Vaccination cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include the recipient’s full name, birth date and vaccine location — information scammers can use to hack online accounts or commit identity fraud,” according to a news release from her office. “Posting your vaccine card on social media opens you up to another type of plague — the epidemic of scammers scouring the internet for personal information they can use to steal your identity or hack financial accounts,” Moody added in a statement.

“For Publix’s next vaccine sign-up, you won’t need to wake up before dawn” via Lisa J. Huriash of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The hundreds of thousands of people who crushed the Publix website Wednesday and left without a vaccine appointment can sleep in a bit later when they try again Friday. “After listening to customer feedback, we’ve moved back the start time of the next event by one hour,” the Publix website reads. The new start time will be 7 a.m. Friday’s sign-up is for appointments available next Monday through Thursday. An appointment is required, and only seniors age 65 and older who can show proof of Florida residency can book a spot.

“How one Florida hospital system is vaccinating the ‘extremely vulnerable’” via Megan Reeves of the Tampa Bay Times — BayCare, which received just 1,000 doses, was the first health system in the region to release a detailed plan for them on Thursday. The company will start distributing them Friday, CEO Tommy Inzina said, first focusing on those who have two or more conditions, then open it up to others as vaccine supplies grow. “We all wish that there was more vaccine currently available and that everyone who wanted a vaccine could just call for an appointment,” he added. “But until there is more availability, BayCare is using its clinical judgment to identify outpatients who are among our region’s most vulnerable individuals.” A team of top doctors across various disciplines determined together how BayCare would distribute doses, the company said.

“Cautious optimism as Central Florida’s COVID hospital numbers plummet” via Kate Santich of the Orlando Sentinel — Are we over COVID’s holiday surge? Leaders for Central Florida’s major hospitals expressed cautious optimism Thursday as they reported that the number of coronavirus patients has plummeted since a January peak tied to holiday gatherings. “We continue to see a daily decrease in both our hospitalized patients as well as our ICU patients, all of which really tends to be a very good sign,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief medical officer of acute care services for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “However, I think it’s really important to make sure that everybody understands that the things that got us here — mask-wearing, social distancing, frequent hand washing.”

“Coronavirus death toll is ‘hogwash,’ says owner of Florida grocery store that doesn’t require masks” via Tiffini Theisen of the Orlando Sentinel — A video taken inside a Naples grocery store that doesn’t enforce masks for workers or shoppers is causing a stir since it was published online Wednesday. The store’s owner told a TV station that masks don’t work and that it’s “hogwash” that coronavirus has killed over 450,000 people nationwide. “Why don’t we shut the world down because of the heart attacks?” Alfie Oakes asked. “Why don’t we lock down cities because of heart attacks?” A sign outside Oakes Farms Seed to Table Market declares that anyone with a medical condition can shop there without a mask, and that no one will be asked anything about what medical conditions they may or may not have.

Tweet, tweet:

500 vaccine POD in Pahokee yesterday Officially fully staffed @PBCFR South Bay station this morning Cut ribbon on 42unit covid respite & transitional housing complex in Pahokee today 500 vaccine POD in Belle Glade tomorrow. It’s been good 48hrs for the Glades. ❤️@pbcgov — Melissa McKinlay (@VoteMcKinlay) February 4, 2021

“Sarasota Mayor amends mass vaccination plan, will go to feds if state doesn’t help” via Louis Llovio of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody has updated his proposal for a mass vaccination event and says if Florida officials are not receptive to the plan, he will go to the federal government for help.

“South Florida daily COVID-19 death toll spikes to 63” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — South Florida’s tri-county area saw one of its worst daily death tolls since the summer spike Thursday, as another 63 people died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. That’s more than double the death toll of 31 one day prior. Thursday marks the 13th day out of the last 14 that at least 31 people died from COVID-19 in the tri-county area. Thursday’s death toll was the worst out of that two-week stretch. In total, 9,319 people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties alone. Though Thursday saw a spike in newly-reported deaths, those totals remain mostly steady week-to-week in all three major South Florida counties.

“‘It comes down to an equity issue.’ COVID-19 drives discussion during State of Black Miami.” via C. Isaiah Smalls II of The Miami Herald — COVID-19 dominated conversation Wednesday at the fifth annual State of Black Miami forum 2021. “Historically, vulnerable communities have long suffered the impact of health inequality and that is the very case at this moment,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime. Black Miamians, despite having died from COVID-19 at a higher rate than their white counterparts, are also reluctant to sign up for vaccines. Availability is now a concern. Opa-locka, a city with a primarily African American population, has a 2% vaccination rate compared to the majority white, affluent Fisher Island’s 58%.

“This major Miami company just announced it will pay its employees to get vaccinated” via Rob Wile of the Miami Herald — One of the largest companies in South Florida announced this week it would pay its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Ryder System Inc., a publicly-traded trucking and logistics company, said its 40,000 companywide workforce would receive up to six hours of paid time off to get inoculated. That includes three hours of PTO for the first vaccine and an additional three hours of PTO for treatments that require a second dose. Miami-based Ryder said it employs 1,121 workers in Miami-Dade County. “We want to provide assurances to our workforce that they don’t need to worry about being penalized either in pay or PTO balance when getting vaccinated,” Robert Sanchez, Ryder chairman, CEO, said in a statement.

“COVID-19 mutations make immunity math incredibly daunting” via Justin Fox of Bloomberg Opinion — Since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, would-be prophets have been predicting that it would soon burn itself out as people recovered from the disease and developed immunity. So far, they have been proved wrong again and again as temporary declines in new infections gave way to second and third waves. Still, even infectious-disease epidemiologists agree that there is a point at which widespread immunity to a disease can cause it to decline or even disappear. A herd immunity threshold of 67% of the population would stop the virus’ spread.

“Cutting, bribing, stealing: Some people are getting COVID-19 vaccines before it’s their turn” via Grace Hauck of USA Today — More than a month since the U.S. first began administering COVID-19 vaccines, many people who were not supposed to be first in line have received vaccinations. Anecdotal reports suggest some people have deliberately leveraged widespread vulnerabilities in the distribution process to acquire vaccines. Others were just in the right place at the right time. “There’s dozens and dozens of these stories, and they really show that the rollout was a complete disaster in terms of selling fairness,” said Arthur Caplan, who heads the medical ethics division at the NYU School of Medicine.

“Study finds AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission” via Danica Kirka and Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press — AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine shows a hint that it may reduce transmission of the virus and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose, researchers said Wednesday in an encouraging turn in the campaign to suppress the outbreak. The preliminary findings from Oxford University, a co-developer of the vaccine, could vindicate the British government’s controversial strategy of delaying the second shot for up to 12 weeks so that more people can be quickly given the first dose. Up to now, the recommended time between doses has been four weeks. The research could also bring scientists closer to answering one of the big questions about the vaccination drive.

“The second COVID-19 shot is a rude reawakening for immune cells” via Katherine J. Woo of The Atlantic — Vaccine dose No. 2 is more likely to pack a punch — in large part because the effects of the second shot build iteratively on the first. My husband, a neurologist at Yale-New Haven Hospital, is one of many who had a worse experience with his second shot than his first. When hit with the second injection, the immune system recognizes the onslaught and starts to take it even more seriously. The body’s encore act, uncomfortable though it might be, is evidence that the immune system is solidifying its defenses against the virus.

“When will life return to normal? In 7 years at today’s vaccine rates” via Tom Randall of Bloomberg — It’s the question hanging over just about everything since COVID-19 took over the world last year. The answer can be measured in vaccinations. Bloomberg has built the biggest database of COVID-19 shots given worldwide, with more than 119 million doses administered worldwide. U.S. science officials such as Anthony Fauci have suggested it will take 70% to 85% coverage of the population for things to return to normal. Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker shows that some countries are making far more rapid progress than others, using 75% coverage with a two-dose vaccine as a target.

“Another 779,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week” via Anneken Tappe of CNN Business — Another 779,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis in the last week of January, the Labor Department said. For yet another week, claims were nearly four times the level of the same period last year, before the pandemic brought the nation to a standstill. This underscores once again that the jobs recovery isn’t in great shape as we near one year since the pandemic hit the US. It was also the 46th straight week that initial claims were higher than they were in the worst week of the Great Recession, wrote Heidi Shierholz, director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute, on Twitter.

“More Floridians thrown out of work as pandemic scares off travelers and shoppers” via David Lyons of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Despite the emergence of COVID-19 vaccines, consumers remain reluctant to travel or shop as they once did, and it’s casting more people out of work in Florida. Major airlines warn of heavy layoffs to contend with reduced travel, a reversal of hopes that the economy was slowly recovering before last year’s holiday season. The slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has not given consumers much reassurance, economists say. The latest evidence of trouble came Thursday when the U.S. Labor Department announced that Florida’s first-time unemployment claims rose sharply for a second straight week.

“New surge in Florida jobless assistance applications may be driven by fraud” via Rob Wile of The Miami Herald — A recent surge in new unemployment assistance applications has likely been sparked by fraudulent filings, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said Thursday. Each week, the department must report its estimate of initial applications to the U.S. Department of Labor, which releases a nationwide unemployment report every Thursday. On Thursday morning, the labor department reported claims in Florida remained at their highest level since August for the second straight week, rising from 62,818 to 71,046. On Jan. 28, the labor department reported that Florida’s claims had unexpectedly climbed from 39,226 to an initial estimate of 57,824.

“How ‘work from home’ became ‘work from anywhere’” via Noah Buhayer of Bloomberg — Lockdowns sent many wealthy knowledge workers fleeing to suburbs, second-tier cities, and “Zoom towns” in scenic areas near ski slopes or national parks. While most people will eventually return to an office, things might look different from before. There are some broad themes, mostly involving knowledge workers who’ve fled high-cost coastal U.S. cities and dense urban areas. The economic and career benefits of living close to other people will endure. But justifying the costly housing in cities like New York and San Francisco will get harder as more professionals have opportunities to live elsewhere.

“Video conferences are here to stay, even after we go back to the office. Get used to it.” via Karla L. Miller of The Washington Post — According to a recent survey conducted by Future Forum, 20% of workers surveyed want to continue working remotely full time after the pandemic is no longer a safety concern — but an almost equal number, 17%, want to return to the office full time. Even if an employer reopens the office, it will probably accommodate those who prefer working remotely. In the post-pandemic world, Future Forum VP Brian Elliott says, flexible policies and technology will be essential in “keeping a level playing field for people regardless of whether they’re at home or in the office.” That is to say, you will probably still be communicating with colleagues via email, text and video meetings much — if not most — of the time.

“Buy now, pay later: New payment options go mainstream during the pandemic” via Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post — Eager to win over online shoppers, retailers are turning to a growing number of buy-now, pay-later services that put a new twist on layaway: Get your purchase now, and pay it off in installments. Dozens of national chains, including Walmart, Macy’s, Sephora, Neiman Marcus and DSW now allow shoppers to pay for everyday purchases in biweekly increments with such programs as Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna. But consumer protection experts warn that such services are often unregulated and a potentially slippery slope for those who make impulse buys. Shoppers who use pay-later options also tend to spend more and buy more frequently than those who do not.

“World faces around 4,000 COVID-19 variants as Britain explores mixed vaccine shots” via Reuters — The world faces around 4,000 variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, prompting a race to improve vaccines, Britain said on Thursday, as researchers began to explore mixing doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots in a world first. Thousands of variants have been documented as the virus mutates, including the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others. British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was very unlikely that the current vaccines would not work against the new variants.

“Red Cross warns of ‘devastating’ consequences as poorer countries struggle to secure vaccines.” via Megan Specia of The New York Times — The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, announcing a $110 million plan to help distribute vaccines, warned on Thursday of the “potentially devastating” consequences if poorer countries lagged behind their richer counterparts in inoculations. Richer countries have dominated the race to secure shots, and poorer countries face major problems in vaccinating their citizens, with a lack of supply one of the most pressing. While an international program called Covax aims to procure COVID-19 vaccines at low or no cost for all countries it relies on global cooperation.

“How COVID-19 ended flu season before it started” via Maggie Koerth of FiveThirtyEight — In the third week of 2021, clinical laboratories nationwide tested 23,549 specimens for influenza. Of those, just 0.3% (65 tests) turned up positive — a number that is, to put it mildly, absolutely wild. “Normally, this time of year, we’d be running 20% to 30% positive,” said Lynnette Brammer, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Domestic Influenza Surveillance team. Although the U.S. continues to struggle with COVID-19, it has apparently beaten the flu into submission. Since the end of September, the combined total of positive flu cases identified by public health and clinical labs is fewer than 1,500. There are high schools with more people in them.

“The 2022 Beijing Olympics are one year away. COVID-19 concerns are already on the agenda.” via Jonathan Cheng and Rachel Bachman of The Wall Street Journal — With the viability of the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo still in serious doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic, the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is now just a year away and COVID-19 looms large over those Games, too. Concerns are surfacing that China’s vaccine rollout is undershooting expectations, delaying the country’s ability to attain herd immunity. The Beijing Games also face calls for a boycott over Beijing’s handling of Hong Kong and its far western region of Xinjiang. Another problem: the pandemic has shredded the training and competition calendars of aspiring 2022 Winter Olympians.

“President Joe Biden’s first foreign policy address: ‘America is back’” via Dave Lawler of Axios — “America cannot afford to be absent any longer from the world stage,” President Biden declared on Thursday in his first foreign policy address since taking office. Biden argued that by emphasizing democratic values, recommitting alliances, and investing in diplomacy, the U.S. could rebuild its global leadership and out-compete China. Biden announced he would raise the U.S. refugee cap from 15,000 under Trump to 125,000 in his first full fiscal year in office. Biden also intends to end U.S. support for “offensive operations” in Yemen, including ending “relevant arms sales” to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and pushing for a cease-fire.

“Biden COVID-19 czar could define early months of his presidency” via Anna Ednay and Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg — Two weeks after Biden became President, his administration announced its biggest breakthrough yet in distributing COVID-19 vaccines. But Biden didn’t share the good news himself. Instead, the Tuesday briefing came from a 54-year-old former business executive and Biden ally named Jeff Zients, who is little known to most Americans. Zients’s arrival as Biden’s COVID-19 czar comes as the President has put beating the pandemic at his top priority. It’s a posting that will test a reputation Zients has built with Democrats in Washington as the go-to-guy when things go awry.

“Biden to limit offensive U.S. role in Yemen war, move for LGBTQ rights” via Nahal Toosi, Lara Seligman and Natasha Bertrand — Biden is set to give his first foreign policy speech as president later Thursday, where he will announce that America is pulling back its participation in the war in Yemen and steps to promote LGBTQ rights around the world. But it was not immediately clear whether the Yemen announcement is much more than a symbolic move, as the U.S. military currently plays an extremely limited role in the conflict. Biden will also outline his goal of burnishing U.S. leadership on the world stage amid challenges ranging from the coronavirus to Russian hacks to China’s rise. He will also announce that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will review the U.S. global force posture.

“White House signals willingness to consider executive action on student debt cancellation” via Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday the Biden administration is looking into whether it can use executive authority to cancel some portion of the $1.6 trillion in federal student loans owed by 43 million Americans. “The President continues to support the canceling of student debt to bring relief to students and families,” Psaki said in a tweet. “Our team is reviewing whether there are any steps he can take through executive action and he would welcome the opportunity to sign a bill sent to him by Congress.”

“Biden returns prayer breakfast to lofty tone after disruption of Donald Trump years” via Annie Linskey of The Washington Post — At last year’s National Prayer Breakfast, Trump brandished newspapers headlined “Trump acquitted” and simply “ACQUITTED” to boast of his recent impeachment victory; aimed thinly veiled attacks at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney; and challenged the notion that Christians should strive to love their enemies at this year’s online version of the event on Thursday, Biden took a far lower-key approach, citing the recent assault on The Capitol to criticize violence and urge bipartisanship. “We know now we must confront and defeat political extremism, White supremacy and domestic terrorism,” Biden said.

“Trump, facing expulsion, resigns from Screen Actors Guild” via Jake Coyle of The Associated Press — Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the union threatened to expel him for his role in the Capitol riot in January. In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Trump said he was resigning from the union that he had been a member of since 1989. “I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” wrote Trump in a letter shared by the actors guild. The guild responded with a short statement: “Thank you.” Losing guild membership doesn’t disqualify anyone from performing. But most major productions abide by union contracts and hire only union actors.

“Trump’s presidential helipad at Mar-a-Lago to be demolished” via Skyler Swisher of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Trump is losing a presidential amenity at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, a helipad built for Marine One. The town of Palm Beach issued a permit this week for the demolition of the landing pad on the western lawn of the 17-acre property. Palm Beach does not allow private helipads, but it made an exception for Trump. The town council specified that the landing pad could be used only for presidential business and had to be removed when Trump left office.

“Voting technology company Smartmatic files $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell over ‘disinformation campaign’” via Oliver Darcy of CNN Business — A voting technology company swept up in baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election filed a monster $2.7 billion lawsuit on Thursday against Fox News, some of the network’s star hosts, and Giuliani and Powell, alleging the parties worked in concert to wage a “disinformation campaign” that has jeopardized its very survival. “We have no choice,” Antonio Mugica, the chief executive and founder of Smartmatic, said. The lawsuit accused them of intentionally lying about Smartmatic to mislead the public into the false belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former Trump.

“Steve Bannon faces New York criminal probe” via Corinne Ramey of The Wall Street Journal — Manhattan prosecutors have opened an investigation into Bannon for potential crimes under New York state law after Trump pardoned the ex-White House adviser on federal fraud charges, according to people familiar with the matter. Bannon and three other men were arrested on Aug. 20 and indicted on accusations they stole from hundreds of thousands of people who donated to the We Build the Wall campaign, a private effort to construct a barrier along the southern U.S. border. Prosecutors said the men routed the funds through shell companies and a nonprofit. Trump pardoned Bannon as part of a flurry of pardons and commutations.

“Mitt Romney unveils plan to provide $3,000 per child, giving bipartisan support to Biden’s effort” via Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — Romney on Thursday will propose providing at least $3,000 per child to millions of American families, lending bipartisan support to Biden’s push to expand child benefits dramatically. Romney’s proposal would provide $4,200 per year for every child up to the age of 6, as well as $3,000 per year for every child age 6 to 17. Senior Democrats are currently drafting legislation as part of their $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal that would provide $3,600 per year for every child up to the age of 6, as well as $3,000 for every child aged 6 to 17.

“House votes to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee assignments” via Oriana Gonzalez and Jacob Knutson of Axios — The House voted 230-199 on Thursday to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments over her past endorsement of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric against Democrats. It’s a drastic step that comes after Republican leadership declined to take action against the controversial congresswoman, prompting Democrats to take the matter into their own hands. 11 Republicans joined 219 Democrats in voting to remove Greene from the Education and Budget committees.

“Miami Republicans vote to kick Parkland conspiracy theorist off House committees” via Alex Daugherty of the Miami Herald — All three of South Florida’s House Republicans voted Thursday to remove Georgia Rep. Greene — who previously questioned whether the 2018 Parkland school shooting actually happened and filmed herself harassing Parkland survivors who pushed for gun control — from the House committee that oversees education policy, breaking with their party and standing with a group of Parkland victims’ families who urged them to vote yes. The votes by Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar came as a surprise at the last moment Thursday. They bucked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, part of a group of Republicans who waited till the end to cast their “yes” votes for a resolution authored by Broward Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

“Can Ivanka Trump defeat Marco Rubio?” via Nathan L. Gonzales of Roll Call — Trump’s grip on the Republican Party is well documented, but could Ivanka Trump really knock off U.S. Sen. Rubio in a GOP primary next year? Put me down as skeptical. The reality of the current GOP being “Trump’s Republican Party” and the former President and his family reigning over Republicans is a nice narrative, but a more intentional look at an Ivanka vs. Marco matchup paints a daunting picture for the potential challenger. The bottom line is that it is difficult to defeat Senators in primaries. It’s happened nine times in the past 40 years. That’s a 99.9% renomination rate across more than 500 Senators going back to 1982.

“The Capitol rioters aren’t like other extremists” via Robert A. Pape and Kevin Ruby of The Atlantic — Because a number of the rioters prominently displayed symbols of right-wing militias, for instance, some experts called for a crackdown on such groups. Violence organized and carried out by far-right militant organizations is disturbing, but it at least falls into a category familiar to law enforcement and the general public. However, a closer look at the people suspected of taking part in the Capitol riot suggests a different and potentially far more dangerous problem: a new kind of violent mass movement in which more “normal” Trump supporters joined with extremists in an attempt to overturn a presidential election.

“Proud Boys may have planned Capitol breach to retaliate against police for member stabbed at earlier march, FBI alleges” via Spencer S. Hsu of The Washington Post — Social media posts by a Washington state member of the Proud Boys indicate that he and others were planning to organize a group that would attempt to overwhelm police barricades and breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, U.S. prosecutors alleged. Ethan Nordean and others appeared motivated in part by what they perceived to be an insufficient police response to the stabbing of one of their members who attended a December pro-Trump demonstration in D.C., the FBI said in charging papers. Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, was charged with attempting to obstruct Congress’ certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as well as additional counts.

“Shellshocked and angry: Inside the Capitol Police force a month after the deadly attack” via Peter Nickeas, Whitney Wild and Zachary Cohen of CNN — Nearly a month after the deadly attack on January 6, the US Capitol Police force remains in turmoil, with union officials preparing an unprecedented “no confidence” vote in the department’s leadership, and rank-and-file officers still reeling from the physical and psychological effects of the attack. The fallout from the insurrection has been compounded by an officer’s death during the fight, another officer’s subsequent suicide and a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected dozens of people within the Capitol Police. More than 100 officers are still nursing significant physical wounds. Countless others are dealing with the psychological trauma of the day, all while working long hours to keep the Capitol secure.

“She was stunned by Biden’s inauguration. How this South Carolina mom escaped QAnon” via Donie O’Sullivan of CNN Business — Ashley Vanderbilt says her four-year-old daughter Emmerson knew “something was wrong with her mom.” “I wasn’t one hundred percent there like I should have been,” she recalls. After November’s election, she spent days on TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, becoming indoctrinated into the world of QAnon. By inauguration day, she was convinced that if President-elect Biden took office, the United States would turn into a communist country. She was terrified that she would have to go into hiding with her daughter. Many QAnon believers have clear political motives, but Vanderbilt says she is a passive participant in politics. A key tenet of QAnon is that there is a master plan at work, and Trump is in charge.

“Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is speaking with Elon Musk and is likely to join local officials touring Musk’s tunnels” via Rob Wile and Joey Flechas of The Miami Herald — Suarez plans to speak with Musk Friday to discuss ways the tech titan can help Miami. In an interview, Suarez confirmed he has scheduled a telephone call with Musk. There is no plan yet for Musk to visit South Florida. The talk is likely to include a discussion of building tunnels underneath Miami, the subject of the initial Twitter exchange between Musk and Suarez that led to Friday’s planned confab. It was not immediately clear what role, if any, DeSantis is playing in courting Musk at this point.

“Matt Shirk, ex-public defender in Jacksonville, faces suspension from law practice for 6 months” via Dan Scanlan of The Florida Times-Union — Former Jacksonville public defender Shirk may lose his right to practice law for the next six months after filing a voluntary guilty plea for ethics violations committed when he held the job as revealed in a Times-Union investigation. The Florida Bar said Shirk agreed to the suspension in a conditional plea in an 11-page document, which will be presented to the Florida Supreme Court for a final decision. If he is suspended from practicing law, he must have “proof of rehabilitation” before his reinstatement. He also is required to pay for the disciplinary costs.

“Tampa vacation rental bookings up for Super Bowl despite pandemic, Bucs participation” via Emily L. Mahoney of The Tampa Bay Times — Tampa will make history Sunday as the first city to hold a Super Bowl that includes the home team, a dream come true for long-suffering Bucs fans and a region that has been at the pinnacle of professional sports championships for the past year. But having a home team play in the game compounded with a pandemic also spurred worry over how much of a bump the hospitality industry would see this weekend. Yet, for local vacation rentals, the Super Bowl is still drawing increased bookings and marked-up nightly rates. The Tampa area has seen an 18% increase in its occupancy rate for Super Bowl weekend compared to the same time frame last year.

“Former UF faculty member indicted for grant fraud” via Cindy Swirko of The Gainesville Sun — A former University of Florida associate professor and researcher who is a resident of China has been indicted on allegations of fraudulently getting a $1.75 million federal grant by concealing support he got from the Chinese government. Lin Yang, 43, is charged with six counts of wire fraud and four counts of making false statements to a U.S. agency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported in a news release Wednesday. Other UF faculty members have come under scrutiny for possibly running afoul of disclosure requirements. Yang reportedly created a company in China that would profit from his UF research funded with the National Institutes of Health grant.

“We Mayors — a Democrat in St. Petersburg and a Republican in Miami — need Biden’s American Rescue Plan to save our communities” via Rick Kriseman and Francis Suarez in the Tampa Bay Times — It’s tough to overstate how desperate the situation has become in Florida’s communities. Because of pandemic fatigue, or just an overall sense of numbness, it’s understandable that we’ve become desensitized to the immense and catastrophic pain being felt by so many Americans right now. For the friends and families of the more than 27,000 Floridians whom the coronavirus has killed. The 74,000 Floridians who’ve had to go to the hospital with the virus — and the over 6,500 Floridians currently in the hospital. The 650,000 Floridians without a job. And, the countless children in our state have now been hunkered down at home, taking classes on Zoom for nearly a year.

“Did Trump prove that governments with Presidents just don’t work?” via John M. Carey of The Washington Post — Thirty years ago, a political scientist named Juan Linz wrote a series of influential essays articulating a link between presidencies and democratic backsliding, including by coup. In contrast to parliamentary systems, where legislators choose the chief executive, presidential systems produce rival centers of power and reduce incentives for compromise, Linz argued. Did Trump prove him right? The United States, with its long-lived presidential system, always posed a challenge for Linz. But the events of last month — in which a defeated President reluctant to leave office roused a mob that then attacked the national legislature — were precisely the kind of conflict he worried about.

“Why Democrats called on Trump to testify at his trial” via Greg Sargent of The Washington Post — The central strategic goal for Republicans at Trump’s impeachment trial is no mystery. Above all, they must avoid taking a stand on what Trump is actually accused of doing: inciting a mob assault on the Capitol and lawmakers themselves, for the express purpose of violently disrupting the peaceful conclusion of an election he lost. Intriguingly, this task may have been badly complicated by none other than Trump’s own lawyers. This may explain why Rep. Jamie B. Raskin, the head of the impeachment managers’ team, has now sent a letter to Trump, asking him to testify in his defense at his Senate trial.

“Too many Florida Republicans can’t resist anti-immigrant demagoguery” via Mac Stipanovich in the Tampa Bay Times — You don’t need a crystal ball to foresee the resurgence of anti-immigrant bigotry in Trump’s GOP. It is as certain as death and taxes. All that is needed is a trigger, like the immigration-related executive orders issued by Biden this week. But the more likely catalyst will be the immigration reform bill the Biden administration has vowed to send to Congress later this year. This legislation reportedly would enhance security on the southern border while regularizing the legal status of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants now in the country and providing them with a path to eventual citizenship. The proposed bill probably will be as comprehensive, complicated and controversial as Senate Bill 744.

“Here’s why vaccines can end our COVID nightmare” via Leana S. Wen of The Washington Post — Here’s my best-case scenario for the coronavirus pandemic: With existing vaccines, we turn COVID-19 into an illness akin to the seasonal flu. The virus might still be around and infect people. Some who get it might still end up sick. But COVID-19 no longer leads to overwhelmed hospitals and terrifying death tolls, and by the end of 2021, we can resume much of our pre-pandemic lives. I’m optimistic that this can happen because of a specific result in the vaccine trials that, so far, has received little attention. I cannot overemphasize this result: Out of more than 30,000 people who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, only one person became ill enough to be hospitalized.

“Super Bowl 2021 can be ‘unifying and uplifting event’ country needs, CBS Sports chairman says” via Pat Gellen of CBS 3 — It’s the most celebrated day in sports. CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus says we could use it right now. “We’re all exhausted by what’s been going on with the pandemic and other factors in our country. I think we’re looking for a unifying and uplifting event,” McManus said. But the week leading up to it has a unique feel, with everything done virtually for media and players alike. The NFL on CBS crew says that has helped eliminate the distractions leading up to the game. The storylines are aplenty for the CBS crew to dissect. Tom Brady goes for lucky number seven, while former Eagles head coach Andy Reid goes for back-to-back.

—“How is the NFL pulling off a Super Bowl during a pandemic?” via The Washington Post

“Patriots fans were dumped by Tom Brady. Breakup coaches are here to help.” via Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal — Brady dumped the New England Patriots last March after 20 years together, packed his bags and moved to Tampa Bay to be with a new partner. They appear a perfect match. Brady will escort his Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday to the same familiar spot he used to bring the Patriots, the Super Bowl. Susan Elliott has an idea of what Pats fans are going through, seeing their ex thrive elsewhere. Elliott lived in Massachusetts for a decade, and her family is flush with Patriots die-hards. She also has particular expertise in the matter. She’s a breakup coach.

“Patrick Mahomes has unmatched physical gifts. His intellect might be what sets him apart.” via Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post — Forget about the arm for a minute, that implausibly strong, tensile, spitting cobra of an arm. Let’s talk about the head on Mahomes. What really makes the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-year-old quarterback such a generational talent is that his natural physical material is married to such quick-learning, studious ambition. “What makes him great is from the shoulders up,” Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner opined in an online analysis this week. Super Bowl coach turned broadcaster Tony Dungy agreed: “I’ve been impressed with Mahomes’s mental game for three years now.” Understand this about Mahomes: as freely as he plays, he’s not improvising on the field. Those throws come from a highly practiced palm and well-schooled eyes.

“Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration” via Heather Hollingsworth of The Associated Press — Pressure is mounting for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs to abandon a popular tradition in which fans break into a “war chant” while making a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk. Local groups have long argued that the team’s chop tradition and even its name itself are derogatory to American Indians, yet the national attention focused for years on the Washington football team’s use of the name Redskins and the cartoonish Chief Wahoo logo, long the emblem for the Cleveland Indians baseball team. A coalition of Native American groups has put up billboards in the Kansas City area to protest the tomahawk chop and Chiefs’ name.

“Amid Super Bowl joy, memories of when the Bucs almost moved” via Joe Henderson of Florida Politics — When your team is in the Super Bowl, it can unite a city like nothing else. I saw that in 2003 after returning home from covering Tampa Bay’s smashing Super Bowl victory over Oakland. Now, imagine all those feel-good vibes happening in another city. Imagine Tampa Bay without the Buccaneers. Without a decision nearly 25 years ago by Hillsborough County voters to tax themselves to keep the Bucs from moving, it likely would have happened. The Community Investment Tax was a half-percent sales tax hike that promised to fund needed improvements in public safety, education, infrastructure, and, always at the end, what organizers called “a community stadium.” It essentially split the county down the middle.

“Undercover agents seize 7,000 counterfeit items ahead of Super Bowl LV” via Jackie Callaway of ABC Action News — Tens of millions of dollars of counterfeit Super Bowl swag poured into Tampa Bay via Florida’s ports and airports, according to agents from Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection. Agents involved in Operation Team Player allowed ABC Action News cameras to record a weekend raid at the Oldsmar Flea Market. Inside, federal, state and local law enforcement fanned out and confiscated thousands of what they identified as counterfeit items. They seized everything from fake jerseys to rings and other memorabilia. Two separate raids the week before the big game netted 7,000 Super Bowl and other brand name counterfeits worth an estimated $50 million.

“Ben & Jerry’s debuts new Tampa Super Bowl billboard and mural featuring Colin Kaepernick” via Colin Wolf of Creative Loafing — Days before Tampa’s Super Bowl 55, Ben & Jerry’s debuted a new billboard and mural featuring civil rights leader and former quarterback Kaepernick, who sacrificed his NFL career to point out the fact that police disproportionately kill Black men. Earlier this week, the socially-conscious ice cream giant shared a photo of the billboard, which shows Kaepernick holding up a fist and promoting the company’s latest pun-filled flavor, “Change the Whirled.” The billboard is located along Dale Mabry near I-275. A few days later, the company announced a new 30-foot-by-90-foot mural on the corner of Albany Street and Moses White Boulevard in Old West Tampa.

“The Weeknd rents a $9.1 million Davis Islands home ahead of the Super Bowl” via Gabrielle Calise of the Tampa Bay Times — Looks like The Weeknd is taking a page out of Brady’s book. The Super Bowl singer is reportedly renting a fancy Tampa home ahead of his halftime performance Sunday. He’s staying on Davis Islands, perhaps near where the Bucs quarterback lives in Derek Jeter’s mansion. Page Six reports the artist, aka 30-year-old Abel Tesfaye, picked out a $9.1 million, 6,000-square-foot home with a private dock, pool and view of the bay. He put down $100,000 to book the Davis Island pad, but that’s small potatoes compared to what he’s contributing toward his halftime performance.

“Tampa Electric sustainability on stage at Super Bowl” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — When the Super Bowl comes to town, it’s the community leaders’ time to shine, and Tampa Electric is on stage this weekend. Tampa Electric is the official sustainability partner of the Super Bowl LV Host Committee. Together, Tampa Electric and the Super Bowl Host Committee are working to ensure Super Bowl-related related events align with sustainable environmental practices. As part of Tampa Electric’s Super Bowl sustainability program, Tampa Electric will use its Sun to Go program solar blocks to help power the Super Bowl.

“Tampa General Hospital COVID-19 ICU nurse manager named honorary Super Bowl Captain” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Meet Susie Dorner. Just a few months after receiving a promotion in October 2019 as nurse manager of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Tampa General Hospital, her world was changed forever. COVID-19 hit Florida and spread across the country. Within 24 hours, her unit was converted into a COVID unit in preparation for ill patients. Without missing a beat, Dorner sprang into action to support her team of nurses and patients. Dealing with the most critical cases, Dorner focused on human connection and emotional health in a time of social distance and PPE. The NFL asked her to once again serve the community, this time as an honorary Super Bowl captain.

“NFL: Concussions down about 5%, masks limited flu cases” via Teresa M. Walker of The Associated Press — Playing a season through a pandemic did not take the NFL’s attention off other health issues, specifically concussions, with the league finding those dropped about 5% in 2020. Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said Wednesday that 2020 is the third consecutive year when the NFL has had a reduction in concussions, or about 25% down from previous years. The NFL is a game away from playing an entire season through the coronavirus pandemic, though Miller cautioned this season is not over until the Super Bowl is played Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

Michelob Ultra:

Tide:

