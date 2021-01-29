Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

South Florida adds nearly 3.9K COVID-19 cases as case positivity rate jumps again

Headlines

Delegation for 1.29.21: Filibuster ends? — abortion limits — debt ceiling — drilling ban — algae
Image via AP.

Headlines

South Florida adds nearly 3.9K COVID-19 cases as case positivity rate jumps again

Friday’s report also saw another 36 deaths reported in South Florida.

on

The COVID-19 case positivity rate spiked again in South Florida’s tri-county area, with all three major counties posting a positivity rate of 12% or higher.

That metric has mostly hovered around 8% or 9% in each county over the last few weeks. That number still is not ideal — health experts say the share of positive tests should be below 5%. But the overall trend has been downward.

Friday’s data may throw a hitch into that trajectory, but it’s unclear. In recent weeks, there have been significant one-day surges in the positivity rate, only for that number to drop back down to lower levels. And Friday’s Department of Health report showed a large drop in testing, which means the data may not be representative of a permanent shift. Additional reports through the weekend will give a better idea as to the severity of the virus’s spread.

Overall, the region’s tri-county area — consisting of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties — recorded 3,875 additional COVID-19 cases Friday. That puts the region over the 644,000 mark since the pandemic began.

Friday’s report saw another 36 deaths reported in South Florida. In total, 9,054 people have died after contracting the virus.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Jan. 8-14: 49 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 28 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,540 new confirmed cases per day, 9.3% positivity rate

— Jan. 15-21: 39 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 21 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,164 new confirmed cases per day, 9.2% positivity rate

— Jan. 22-28: 37 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 20 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,899 new confirmed cases per day, 8.1% positivity rate

Broward

— Jan. 8-14: 25 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,203 new confirmed cases per day, 8.7% positivity rate

— Jan. 15-21: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,048 new confirmed cases per day, 8.6% positivity rate

— Jan. 22-28: 24 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 967 new confirmed cases per day, 8.1% positivity rate

Palm Beach

— Jan. 8-14: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 843 new confirmed cases per day, 9% positivity rate

— Jan. 15-21: 21 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 688 new confirmed cases per day, 8.8% positivity rate

— Jan. 22-28: 15 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly-reported deaths per day, 659 new confirmed cases per day, 8.5% positivity rate

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.