Connect with us

Headlines Tech

Personnel note: Brian Cliburn named CEO of Five Points Technology

2022 Headlines

Adam Brandon ‘seriously considering’ a campaign for HD 12

Headlines

Personnel note: Brian Cliburn named CEO of Five Points Technology

Cliburn took over as CEO on Feb. 1.

on

Five Points Technology announced Monday that Brian Cliburn has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Cliburn took over as CEO on Feb. 1. He succeeds Liz VanAcker, who will move into the position of Chief Operating Officer for Five Points Technology, a leading provider of technology of public service solutions.

Cliburn comes to Five Points Technology with more than 20 years of delivery experience in public sector enterprise technology.

He comes from a systems background that has focused on selling and delivering various public sector programs.

His experience covers all facets of government technology, ranging from system development, business process reengineering, change management, solution architecting, program management, business development, and large governmental contract negotiations.

“We are thrilled to have Brian join and lead our company. His background in public sector information technology, enterprise delivery expertise, and vision is a perfect fit for Five Points Technology and will enable us to achieve innovative growth with client-centric delivery focus,” VanAcker said. 

Five Points Technology provides technology solutions for public sector health and human services organizations. The company was founded over 20 years ago by social workers who saw the potential of technology to streamline processes for our frontline workers and outcomes for the families and citizens they serve.

Five Points provides unique technology solutions serving more than 725,000 Floridians statewide.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Spin the black circle