Personnel note: Brian Cliburn named CEO of Five Points Technology

Five Points Technology announced Monday that Brian Cliburn has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Cliburn took over as CEO on Feb. 1. He succeeds Liz VanAcker, who will move into the position of Chief Operating Officer for Five Points Technology, a leading provider of technology of public service solutions.

Cliburn comes to Five Points Technology with more than 20 years of delivery experience in public sector enterprise technology.

He comes from a systems background that has focused on selling and delivering various public sector programs.

His experience covers all facets of government technology, ranging from system development, business process reengineering, change management, solution architecting, program management, business development, and large governmental contract negotiations.

“We are thrilled to have Brian join and lead our company. His background in public sector information technology, enterprise delivery expertise, and vision is a perfect fit for Five Points Technology and will enable us to achieve innovative growth with client-centric delivery focus,” VanAcker said.

Five Points Technology provides technology solutions for public sector health and human services organizations. The company was founded over 20 years ago by social workers who saw the potential of technology to streamline processes for our frontline workers and outcomes for the families and citizens they serve.

Five Points provides unique technology solutions serving more than 725,000 Floridians statewide.