Marco Rubio spotlights Chinese media blast of ‘failed state’ America

The idea of America as a “failed state” may seem novel to most Americans, but a U.S. Senator from Florida spotlights that very message being drilled into the ears of Chinese television viewers.

A video from Sen. Marco Rubio juxtaposes video footage of Chinese talking heads’ patter with the Senator’s own urgent message on the floor of the Senate that America’s adversaries would delight in and exploit the spectacle of democracy devolving into insurrectionist chaos.

“Let’s solve problems and stop playing right into Chinese propaganda,” Rubio pleaded in a tweet promoting the clip, in which Chinese commentators contended “the real impact of the congressional riots is that the United States has reduced its political morality to the level of a failed state which makes American democracy a disgrace and bankrupt in front of the world.”

The timing of the video is notable, coming just hours before Rubio and the Senate prepare for what will be an ultimately unsuccessful impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump for alleged incitement of those riots.

“China’s laughing. They’re loving this tonight … in Beijing, they’re high-fiving, because they point to this and say this is proof the future belongs to China and America’s in decline,” Rubio thundered.

The Chinese commentators, meanwhile, delivered some zingers. They claimed that America’s “democracy that America continues to advocate has become an amplifier of social division,” and that the pandemic “isn’t the only reason that America is sick.”

Rubio closed with an affirmational message, that America’s “adversaries” don’t understand America, but the real takeaway was the lack of refutation of the specific charges levied by Beijing’s front people, with the Senator saying “America’s family, America’s faith, America’s community.”

Undoubtedly, the Chinese government will find more to lampoon from the Senate trial in the coming days, an event that Rubio has decried as a spectacle bound to stoke the divisions spotlighted on Jan. 6 anew.

“Waste of time impeachment isn’t about accountability,” Rubio remonstrated. “It’s about demands from vengeance from the radical left. And a new ‘show’ for the ‘Political Entertainment Industry.’”

Rubio argued that Trump “bears some responsibility” for the violence inflicted by his supporters on Jan. 6, but that a Senate trial would “stir it up even more.”

Rubio went on to warn that “we’re going to jump right back into what we’ve been doing for the last five years and stirring it up again with a trial.”

“It’s going to stir it up even more and make it harder to get things done going forward,” he said, predicting that a Senate trial would fuel the political divisions that “turned us into a country of people who hate each other.”