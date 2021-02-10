Richmond Floyd raises $4K in bid for St. Pete City Council seat

St. Petersburg City Council candidate Richmond Floyd raised $4,383 in January for his District 8 campaign, according to recently released finance reports.

Floyd is currently the only candidate running for the seat currently held by Amy Foster, who is facing term-limits. Foster has served on the council since being elected in 2013.

In his January finance report, the political newcomer received funding from more than 160 donors. All donors to his campaign were individuals, and the majority of donations ranged from $20 to $50.

Floyd had $1,188 worth of expenditures in January’s report. He spent $750 on a fundraising consultant, about $225 on postcards and $100 on food for campaign events.

Floyd has raised $16,263 since filing to run in November, and he has spent $1,457 so far. This leaves the candidate with about $14,800 cash on hand.

According to his campaign site, Floyd left his corporate job to become a teacher in St. Pete. His priorities include addressing climate change and fighting for higher wages and affordable housing.

It’s not clear if another candidate will file to run against Floyd, who is a registered Democrat.

Democrats currently have a 6-2 majority on the dais, with the only Republicans serving being Ed Montanari and Robert Blackmon. Both are rumored to be potential contenders for this year’s mayoral contest to replace Rick Kriseman, a Democrat, who is facing term limits.