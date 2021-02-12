Gov. DeSantis orders moment of silence, flags at half-staff to remember Parkland shooting victims

Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Floridians to take a moment of silence Sunday to honor the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting.

Sunday marks the three year anniversary of that attack in Parkland, which left 17 people dead and 17 injured. DeSantis’ note declares Sunday as Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day.

The Governor’s proclamation asks Florida residents to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. and for state flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

“Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger,” DeSantis wrote in a memo. “The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten.”

State leaders are working hard to curtail violence and prevent future tragedies, according to the Governor’s proclamation.

In June, the Governor signed “Alyssa’s Law,” which requires the Department of Education to set up a model panic alert system for public and charter schools to use. The alarm will be used to ensure school officials can contact nearby law enforcement quickly in the event of an emergency. He also approved $8 million in funding to help schools set up the new alert systems.

DeSantis has also approved $2.3 million for the first Statewide Behavioral Threat Assessment Strategy in the nation.

Democratic Rep. Dan Daley, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High graduate, filed legislation (HB 951) Thursday that would require schools to notify parents and staff within 24 hours of a threat or incident on campus and of what the school did in response. West Park Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones is expected to file the Senate’s version of the “Parents Need to Know” bill.

According to the Governor’s proclamation, Florida will continue to honor the memory of the innocent lives lost and convey its deepest sympathies to their loved ones. The memo expresses appreciation to teachers and asks to “always remember that Floridians will stand strong in time of tragedy”