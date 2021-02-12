Connect with us

Lauren Book resolution would designate Feb. 14 as memorial for Parkland attack

Sunday marks the three-year anniversary of the mass shooting.

Sen. Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat, is backing a resolution seeking to memorialize the memories of the 17 people killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting.

The measure (SR 1266) would designate Feb. 14 as “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Memorial Day.” The attack took place on Feb. 14, 2018. Sunday marks the third anniversary of the deadly shooting.

“This resolution will ensure that for generations to come, the 17 lives lost on Feb. 14, 2018 are never forgotten,” Book said Friday. “We continue to honor the memories of the seventeen fallen eagles as we advocate for safer schools, sensible gun laws, and better social services that could have prevented this unforgettable tragedy.”

As part of that proposal, flags at all state and local government buildings would be flown at half staff. Book’s legislation wouldn’t take effect until 2022, assuming it’s successful in the 2021 Legislative Session. But Gov. Ron DeSantis has already ordered a similar move for Sunday.

The Governor’s order, effective just for this year, declares Sunday’s anniversary to be Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day. It also asks Floridians to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m.

Book’s measure makes a similar request, but sets that moment of silence at 2:21 p.m., when officials say the first shot was fired during the 2018 attack. Book’s resolution also calls for the names of the 17 people killed in the attack to be read aloud.

Several lawmakers have pushed initiatives inspired by the shooting in the lead-up to Sunday’s anniversary. Earlier Friday, Sen. Shevrin Jones and Rep. Dan Daley said they would push legislation — backed by Parkland families — to ensure schools notify parents of potential threats to students in school.

Earlier this week, Book also filed legislation — joining Daley — to require individuals purchasing ammunition to go through a background check.

Book served on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, a panel set up after the 2018 Parkland shooting to analyze the causes of the attack and prepare against future tragedies.

