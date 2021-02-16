Last Call for 2.16.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

In what could be a 2022 preview, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released a video Tuesday that took a direct shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the minute-long video, posted to Twitter, Fried casts DeSantis as oblivious to the struggles of everyday Floridians.

“You won’t hear this from Gov. DeSantis, but you need to hear it. This pandemic has been painful. While he lashes out at everyone else like he’s the victim, we all know who the real victims are: every Floridian who has lost a loved one, lost a job, lost a way of life,” Fried said.

The video didn’t include an announcement of her future plans but combined with a fundraising push, it makes a gubernatorial bid seem like an inevitability.

That’s how The Republican Governor’s Association took it, at least.

The organization responded, blasting the video for “inaccuracies and empty platitudes” and praising DeSantis’ leadership — and launching a campaign to raise $500,000 to stamp out Fried’s campaign before it starts.

While the RGA handles defense, DeSantis’ campaign is made its own fundraising pitch Tuesday by touting his efforts to “crackdown on Big Tech” and pass E-Verify legislation.

Michael Williams has joined the Department of Children and Families as a senior management analyst supervisor.

In his new role, Williams will be leading the team administering the Emergency Rental Assistance Program being run through DCF.

Williams previously worked as the director of the Florida Prosperity Initiative, which aims to cut the number of Florida children living in poverty by half over the next decade.

He was also the communications director for House Speaker Steve Crisafulli, as well as a managing director at CoreMessage PR.

Throughout his career, Williams has worked to improve the lives of children. After graduating from Florida State University with a degree in communications, the Tallahassee native spent 3 years as a missionary with N.E.T. Ministries, leading retreats for middle- and high school-aged youth around the country.

Williams joins DCF during a transition — Chad Poppell recently announced he would resign as DCF Secretary effective Feb. 19. Gov. DeSantis has since appointed Shevaun Harris to succeed him.

Positive cases:

— 1,803,893 FL residents (+6,165 since Monday)

— 33,392 Non-FL residents (+132 since Monday)

Origin:

— 14,448 Travel related

— 687,249 Contact with a confirmed case

— 19,719 Both

— 1,082,477 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 76,525 in FL

Deaths:

— 29,659 in FL

Vaccinations:

— 3,566,600 Doses administered

— 2,430,637 Total people vaccinated

— 1,294,674 First dose

— 1,135,963 Series completed (+32,665 since Monday)

“I’m not sure if I should start running for the hills, or running for a dispensary to relieve my anxiety around so much of what’s been presented.” — Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, responding to a presentation condemning medical cannabis.

