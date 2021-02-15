Connect with us

Former Tampa Bay Bucs’ wide receiver Vincent Jackson dead at 38

Jackson was found dead in a Brandon hotel room.

on

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room in Brandon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The 38-year old reportedly checked into the Homewood Suites in Brandon on Jan. 11 and had been staying there ever since. According to News Chanel 8, his family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies checked on Jackson two days later and closed the missing persons case after assessing his well-being.

He was found dead in his hotel room Monday morning by a housekeeper, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

There were no signs of trauma, but a cause of death has yet to be determined.

“Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement of the football player turned philanthropist, according to News Chanel 8. “He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson was also a major investor in the Manhattan Casino project in south St. Petersburg, which was recently approved for a lease amendment on its city-owned property to accommodate a food hall.

It’s not clear what Jackson’s death means for that project.

A spokesperson for Mayor Rick Kriseman, who championed the project as an economic redevelopment win for the struggling area, declined to comment citing respect for Jackson’s memory and his grieving family.

Jackson signed with the Bucs in 2012 and played with the team until retiring in 2016. Jackson was first signed to an NFL team in 2005 as a second round draft pick for the San Diego Chargers.

Jackson was a three-tim Pro Bowler, named twice during his tenure with the Chargers and once with the Bucs.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

