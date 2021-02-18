Ron DeSantis says Rush Limbaugh the ‘Babe Ruth’ of radio

Florida’s Governor continued Wednesday evening to bask in the conservative media limelight, with a return engagement on the Laura Ingraham program for the man increasingly talked up as a 2024 Presidential candidate.

Ron DeSantis showed up on the Fox News Channel showcase, one of the few active politicians to show up on the network’s primetime lineup Wednesday in the wake of the passing of radio talk titan Rush Limbaugh.

As the Governor did in a longform statement earlier in the day, the Governor at once lionized Limbaugh and offered another in his series of TV hits that have made the first-term Governor a major force in the conservative movement that Limbaugh’s rhetorical style helped to forge.

Limbaugh, whom Ingraham noted praised the Governor in what was his final radio show earlier this month, was described by DeSantis as “the Babe Ruth of Radio.”

“He would have been great in radio even without the conservative thing. He’s just that talented. Obviously he was a conservative icon up there with Scalia, Reagan, and Buckley,” the Governor said, invoking the conservative trinity of the former Supreme Court Justice, the Republican President of the 1980s, and the father of the postwar movement.

Describing Limbaugh as a “personal friend” and a “warm and decent man,” the Governor quipped that he was “proud that [Limbaugh] was in the Southern Command down in Florida for so long,” a reference to Limbaugh’s move to the Sunshine State for tax purposes.

“Just think of how many tens of millions of dollars he saved over his 23 years in the state of Florida,” DeSantis continued. “And so it was the right decision. We were so glad to have him. He was great for the community down there and people loved him.”

Earlier in the day, DeSantis offered remarks also, lionizing the “GOAT — of radio, of conservative media and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots” and “the most dominant radio personality in American history.”

“Rush busted through a media landscape in which a handful of media outlets served up pre-cooked liberal narratives,” the Governor said. “By providing a fresh, conservative perspective, Rush attracted millions of listeners and paved the way for the proliferation of conservative media.”

“We don’t know who will succeed Rush as America’s anchorman,” DeSantis added, “but we know no one will replace him.”