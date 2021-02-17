Rush Limbaugh remembered: Florida Republicans mourn fallen conservative voice

Radio host Rush Limbaugh died on Ash Wednesday of lung cancer, and Florida Republicans mourned the loss of a giant in his field, one who revolutionized talk radio and conservative politics.

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered extended remarks, lionizing the “GOAT — of radio, of conservative media and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots” and “the most dominant radio personality in American history.”

“Rush busted through a media landscape in which a handful of media outlets served up pre-cooked liberal narratives,” the Governor said. “By providing a fresh, conservative perspective, Rush attracted millions of listeners and paved the way for the proliferation of conservative media.”

“We don’t know who will succeed Rush as America’s anchorman,” DeSantis added, “but we know no one will replace him.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, whose rise in politics paralleled a Tea Party interest in moving beyond me-too Republicanism into something more pitched, mourned Limbaugh in the wake of his passing.

“Rest In Peace, Rush Limbaugh. His legacy as a monumental figure in radio, iconic voice for conservatives and devoted advocate for the First Amendment will live on. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz was short but sweet with his tweet: “Rush was a giant. We will miss his clarity on the airwaves and the kindness he brought to those around him. We wish his family comfort in these difficult times.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz said Limbaugh “gave life to talk radio in America and was often a voice for the voiceless. He was an instrumental conservative and pioneer.”

“Rush Limbaugh was truly a trailblazer who revolutionized conservative talk radio. The impact he had on our party and the values we hold dear will be felt for generations to come,” noted Rep. Kat Cammack.

“Rush Limbaugh was a blessing to our nation and the conservative movement. We will never be able to replace his voice, but we will be forever grateful for his legacy and lasting wisdom,” added Rep. Greg Steube.

CFO Jimmy Patronis likewise offered remembrance: “With ‘talent on loan from God’ as he would often say, Rush Limbaugh was an iconic conservative voice for so many Americans for decades. He cannot be replaced—but his life’s work and legacy will continue.”

State Senate President Wilton Simpson described Limbaugh as a “fierce advocate for the First Amendment as much as he was for the conservative movement.”

“Today, conservative America mourns the loss of talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh. My prayers go out to his family and his loved ones,” noted House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

The Republican Party of Florida noted that with “Rush Limbaugh’s passing Conservatives have lost a golden EIB Microphone.”

Florida GOP vice chairman Christian Ziegler was poetic in remembrance, saying that “a microphone dims for one of the Conservative Movement’s loudest voices. He was a true legend. Will never be forgotten.”

“You made me a conservative when I was in 6th grade, and I am forever grateful,” asserted Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond.