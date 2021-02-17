Amid talk of a potential primary challenge from Ivanka Trump, Marco Rubio messages ‘beyond partisan divides’

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio highlighted his record of legislative accomplishments in a 26-page PDF released late Wednesday by his Senate office.

“Fighting for Florida: Mid-term Update” spotlights a Senator who, no matter what his campaign or conservative media rhetoric might say, is among the most effective legislators in Washington, according to an analysis from GovTrack.org.

“Our work is cut out for us. Reversing course will take time, and it will require creativity that spans beyond the typical partisan divides in Washington,” Rubio wrote in the introduction to the document, one of a few phrasings that struck an aspirational tone.

“Last year was tough – of that there is no doubt. But I remain confident brighter days are ahead for our nation and that our active efforts as an office and people will bring us closer to that horizon. ‘With this faith,’ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said in his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,’ ‘we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood,'” Rubio wrote.

The Senator also addressed the incident at the U.S. Capitol last month, decrying the supporters of former President Donald Trump as “an anti-American mob [that] stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

The doc stresses bipartisan accomplishments, not the least of which was his Paycheck Protection Program. And it devotes a lot of ink to the Senator’s constituent services outreach. But its ultimate purpose may be making a case for a Rubio reelection that appears much trickier than the 2016 race against Democrat Patrick Murphy.

The Miami Republican, who famously made an 11th hour reentry into the 2016 Senate primary after leaving the Presidential race after a defeat in Florida, has attempted to stress his seriousness about remaining in the chamber.

“I’ll tell you this: When you’re running for reelection in the Senate, you’re signing a six-year contract, which means that for the next six years of your life, you’re committing to doing this job,” Rubio told radio host Hugh Hewitt this month. “Ultimately, it’s a job that you really have to have your heart and soul into.”

At the same time, he stresses that he hasn’t “made a decision yet” about 2024.

Ultimately, decisions for Rubio may come sooner than that, including a primary challenge unlike the one he faced five years ago from Carlos Beruff.

Talk abounds of Ivanka Trump challenging the second-term Senator next year. He claims not to be worried, saying that when the campaign comes, his side “will have a great story to tell.”

“All of us are elected. Every single one of us can be primaried,” Rubio said. “None of us are entitled to run unopposed. People have the right to run against you.”

Will a PDF, even a 26-pager, make a difference if Trump comes after Rubio? That answer may be answered between now and August 2022.

Meanwhile, if a statement released Wednesday by the former President means anything, he’s watching the field.

“When necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First,” Trump said via his Save America PAC.

