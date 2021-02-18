Connect with us

Lawmakers back POW-MIA bracelet memorial

The memorial would honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

Florida lawmakers Thursday moved forward with a proposal that would create a memorial in Tallahassee to honor military members who were captured or went missing in combat during the Vietnam War.

The Senate Rules Committee and the House Government Operations Subcommittee unanimously approved bills (SB 416 and HB 163) that would authorize a POW-MIA veterans bracelet memorial that would be built near an already-existing Vietnam War memorial across the street from the state Capitol. The bracelet memorial would be funded by the Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Chapter 96 in Tallahassee.

“This is a wonderful expression to the men and women who served during the Vietnam War and especially to those who never returned,” chapter President Joe West told the Senate committee.

The bills, sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Mike Giallombardo, would direct the state Department of Management Services to consider recommendations from the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Florida Historical Commission in making decisions about the memorial’s design and placement.

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

