Hillsborough County reaches 175K vaccinated, Pinellas County close behind

Hillsborough County has now vaccinated 175,000 individuals — a goalpost reached by the county over the weekend, according to the state’s latest vaccination report released Monday.

Over Saturday and Sunday, Hillsborough County vaccinated 5,576 people, up from only vaccinating 1,979 last weekend. In total, the county has vaccinated 175,789 people, including 89,352 who have completed the two-dose series and 1,245 who have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pinellas County is trailing, having vaccinated 172,293 individuals, including 87,341 who have finished the two-dose series and 416 who have received the one-dose vaccine.

Over the weekend, Pinellas County vaccinated 2,258 people.

The Tampa Bay area continued to see a decline in new COVID-19 cases over the weekend amid growing vaccination efforts.

Hillsborough County confirmed fewer than 500 cases over the weekend — 293 on Saturday and 174 on Sunday. The county did not report any new deaths or additional hospitalizations in the latest report.

Since the start of the pandemic, Hillsborough County has reported 113,794 cases, including 1,535 deaths.

The county’s positivity rate was slightly higher over the weekend, on par with recent trends. On Saturday, the county reported an 8.04% positivity rate, and on Sunday the county reported a positivity rate of 6.81%. For the past two weeks, the county has maintained a positivity rate under 10%.

Pinellas County confirmed fewer than 300 new cases over the weekend, reporting 121 cases on Saturday and 124 on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, Pinellas has recorded 67,961 cases of COVID-19.

The county reported one new death in the latest report, as well as eight additional hospitalizations. The virus has taken the lives of 1,481 individuals in Pinellas County.

Pinellas successfully kept its positivity rate around 5% through the weekend. On Saturday, it reported a positivity rate of 5.11%, and on Sunday, 4.63%.