Personnel note: Sachs Media promotes Juliet Hauser to senior account executive

Powerhouse PR firm Sachs Media announced Tuesday that Juliet Hauser has been promoted to senior account executive.

In her new role, Hauser will have greater responsibility on multiple client accounts, with a special focus on health care communication.

“Juliet is a bright young talent whose leadership has been an important part of the successes we have achieved for clients, and we’re thrilled to elevate her role in this way,” said founder and CEO Ron Sachs. “Juliet’s proven communication skills make her a valuable player in our approach to managing client relationships and generating meaningful outcomes.”

Hauser joined the firm two years ago as an account executive. She has played an essential role in several diverse accounts, including the Florida Department of State’s voter education campaign, HCA Healthcare, Leon County Schools, and HIE Networks.

“Juliet’s detail orientation and her ability to keep projects on track and successfully juggle multiple priorities has proven invaluable, especially in the remote working environment we all find ourselves in,” said Michelle Ubben, President and partner at Sachs Media. “Clients are seeing in her what we have seen all along: A hardworking leader who is committed to excellence in everything she does.”

Hauser came to Sachs Media with significant communications, public relations, and project management experience. Before joining the firm, she worked for the Florida Association of Community Developers and held communications positions at the Florida Department of Education and Florida State University.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in integrated marketing communications, both from Florida State University.

Sachs Media is among the most respected PR firms in the country, recently making Forbes’ 2021 “America’s Top 200 PR Agencies” list with a Five-Star ranking. It was also named a 2020 “Top 100 Elite Firm” by PRNews nationally.

The firm is headquartered in Tallahassee and has offices in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Washington. Is the go-to strategic communications partner for organizations and businesses with high-stakes challenges.