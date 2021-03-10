Shalonda Warren to join West Palm Beach Commission, while incumbent Joe Peduzzi earns reelection

Nonprofit head Shalonda Warren will replace Commissioner Corey Neering on the West Palm Beach City Commission, as she topped Florida Atlantic University instructor Deandre Poole Tuesday evening.

With 80% of precincts reporting, Warren secured 55% of the vote in the District 2 contest compared to 45% for Poole.

In District 4, Commissioner Joe Peduzzi also secured reelection, earning more than 69% of the vote against first-time candidate Jonathan Jones.

Two City Commission seats out of five were up for grabs Tuesday. Both of those races were open to voters from all across West Palm Beach.

In District 2, Commissioner Neering stepped aside after serving three terms. Warren is CEO of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast. She had the money edge over Poole. She raised nearly $54,000 as of March 4, spending just over $45,000 of that haul. Included in that $54,000 total was a $1,000 loan, but the rest of the money came from outside contributions.

Poole, meanwhile, added nearly $30,000 in funds, but $17,000 of that pot came from his own pocket. He spent just under $6,200 in the race as of March 4.

Poole chairs the West Palm Beach Criminal Justice Advisory Board. He also sits on the West Palm Beach Sales-Surtax Advisory Committee, giving him experience with city government functions. Still, voters chose Warren by about 10 percentage points.

In District 4, Peduzzi was expected to come out on top. The Palm Beach Post endorsed Peduzzi, citing his experience.

“In his short time on the City Commission, he has served as West Palm Beach’s representative to the county Criminal Justice Commission’s Re-Entry Task Force, the National League of Cities, Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency and Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council,” the Post’s editorial board said.

Donors favored the incumbent as well. Peduzzi posted nearly $58,000 in contributions as of March 4, including a $5,000 loan. That’s compared to just over $12,000 for Jones, a total which includes a $5,000 loan.

Peduzzi outspent Jones $41,000 to $6,000.