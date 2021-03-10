Gina Driscoll collects 19K in February for reelection campaign

St. Petersburg City Council member Gina Driscoll raised $19,612 in February as she races for a second term representing District 6.

The incumbent’s campaign collected $12,613 in February, as well as $7,000 in contributions to her PAC, “Friends of Gina Driscoll.”

Driscoll’s campaign had about 50 individual donors, as well as a handful of donations from businesses and political committees. The campaign received $1,000 donations from the Laborers Local Union and the local International Union of Operating Engineers.

Two donors contributed to the incumbent’s political committee, including New York City billionaire developer and radio talk show host John Catsimatidis, who gave $5,000, and Risser Oil owner, Phares Risser, who donated $2,000.

Driscoll’s second month of fundraising brings her to $104,555 in total monetary contributions between her campaign and PAC since the start of her candidacy.

The incumbent is starting to spend, too.

In February, the campaign doled out $9,200, with $8,805 going to Blue Ticket Consulting and $394 for credit card processing fees. Her political committee spent $1,361 on consulting.

Driscoll entered March with $84,824 cash on hand.

In January, the opening month of her reelection campaign, the incumbent raked in $27,785 between her campaign and PAC. Driscoll’s January haul was made up of $21,785 in campaign contributions, and an additional $6,000 for her political committee.

Driscoll, who was first elected to the District 6 seat in 2017, is the Council vice-chair. Driscoll will appear on the Aug. 24 St. Pete Primary Election ballot, which will also have the open Mayor’s seat.

Driscoll so far faces one challenger, Anthony Miffin, who filed to run for the District 6 seat in early March. His first finance report will not be available until next month.