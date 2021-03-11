March 11, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Joe Henderson: “Anti-riot” bills show lawmakers are serious – seriously wrong
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry listens to Black Lives Matter protesters. Photo via AG Gancarski

Joe HendersonMarch 11, 20216min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.11.21

HeadlinesPresidential

Joe Biden’s speech goals: Mourn loss, urge caution, offer hope

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Lawmakers look to address ‘COVID slide’

Lenny Curry
Florida already has laws that severely punish those who loot and riot, so why do we need another one?

If the assault on the U.S. Capitol happened instead in Tallahassee, Donald Trump could have been arrested under HB 1 for inciting a riot. While that would a pleasing thought to many, it could have happened anyway under current Florida law.

To quote the statute, “All persons guilty of a riot, or of inciting or encouraging a riot, shall be guilty of a felony of the third degree.”

So then, why do we need another law that parrots what’s already on the books?

We don’t, but Tallahassee Republicans, starting with Gov. Ron DeSantis, want to tell voters they’re tough on crime. The so-called “anti-riot” bills grew out of last summer’s violence after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis. It was a scary time for many.

Police arrested hundreds of rioters in many Florida cities, although most of them faced minor charges, such as curfew violations. Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren declined to prosecute 67 of those arrested because he determined they were protesting peacefully.

Oh, that pesky First Amendment thing.

Yes, there also was vandalizing, violence against police officers, and destruction. Those folks deserve whatever punishment the courts can mete out, and they’ll get that.

The system works.

So, why turn the state Constitution into a campaign prop?

That’s what Warren would like to know.

He wrote to lawmakers, urging them to reject HB 1 and its companion SB 484.

The bills, he said, “…will not help State Attorney’s Offices prosecute rioters, and it complicates any such prosecutions by blurring the line between protesting constitutionally protected by the First Amendment and unlawful rioting.”

A provision of the proposed law would allow peaceful protestors to face a felony charge if the scene around them turns violent, even if they had nothing to do with that.

“HB 1 and SB 484 suffer from the misplaced belief that prosecutors need more laws and enhanced punishments to address these crimes,” Warren wrote. “… Beyond those concerns, this bill retreats to the outdated throw-everyone-in-jail philosophy that has been revealed as a giant failure ….”

There you have it, citizens.

That’s the heart of the matter, and it always seems to be that way in Florida.

Crack their heads and throw ’em in jail because we mean business about keeping the peace.

Yeah, right.

Warren is correct because this is just a giant political stunt with racist overtones. Remember, the Black Lives Matter movement was prominent in the protests. It was an election year and nothing was out of bounds. The Trump administration spun it as “Antifa is coming for your daughter, your dog, and your truck.”

Those guilty should face harsh penalties, and they will. Innocent people can get swept up in the melee, though, and this push in Tallahassee doesn’t seem to allow for that.

“We need to engage in a thoughtful discussion about law enforcement use of force that recognizes the unique obstacles officers face and the expectations of the communities they police,” Warren wrote.

“Until then, politicians can continue to talk tough on crime and create as many laws as they want, but we will not make any real progress as a state or country unless and until we have a serious approach from serious leaders.”

The proposals working through the legislative process now are serious alright.

Seriously wrong.

Post Views: 16

Joe Henderson

I have a 45-year career in newspapers, including nearly 42 years at The Tampa Tribune. Florida is wacky, wonderful, unpredictable and a national force. It's a treat to have a front-row seat for it all.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden’s speech goals: Mourn loss, urge caution, offer hope

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.11.21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories