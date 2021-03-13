March 13, 2021
Gov. DeSantis reappoints Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins to UCF Board of Trustees

Kelly Hayes

alex-martins
Martins has worked on the board for the past eight years.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins to the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees. 

Martins has worked on the board for the past eight years, including serving as the vice chair until the end of his term in January. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Perhaps most notably, Martins is the CEO of the Orlando Magic basketball team, a position he took on in 2011.

Martins also serves as CEO of SED Development, an affiliate of the Magic that is currently planning a development across Church Street from the Amway Center.

The board member is a member of UCF’s College of Business Administration’s Hall of Fame and recipient of university’s Distinguished Alumnus Award. He has previously served on the Board of Governors at the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Directors for the Central Florida Partnership.

Martins has also worked with the Orlando Economic Development Commission, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orange County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Orlando Coalition for the Homeless.

Following the tragedy at Pulse nightclub in June 2016, Martins was selected by the city of Orlando to chair the board of directors for the city-sponsored OneOrlando fund, the largest fund for victims of the shooting.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Villanova University and his master of business administration from UCF. 

The 13-member board includes six trustees who are citizens appointed by the Governor and five members who citizens appointed by the Florida Board of Governors. The appointed members are confirmed by the Florida Senate and serve staggered terms of five years.

The chair of the university’s Faculty Senate and the Student Government president are also members.

The university welcomed three new trustees in February of this year — Tiffany A. Altizer, Bill Christy and Jeff Condello.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

