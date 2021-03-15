March 15, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

RNC taps Danielle Alvarez as national spox, comms director

Jacob OglesMarch 15, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Viewpoint diversity bill teed up in House

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.15.21

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

In a year of challenges, Florida teachers say Legislature must address faculty shortage

alvarez, danielle
Alvarez has worked for high-profile Republicans including former Gov. Rick Scott.

The Republican National Committee tapped Florida political communications pro Danielle Alvarez as communications director.

The Miami native will serve as a national spokesperson for the RNC, according to POLITICO. It’s part of significant staffing up ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Alvarez has worked in press shops for some of Florida’s most notable GOP leaders, including serving in former Gov. Rick Scott’s administration. Florida Politics in 2016 named her to its 30-under-30 rising stars, when she had already served as former Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez Cantera’s press secretary and as director of external affairs for Enterprise Florida.

“I come from a family of Cuban immigrants who fled their country because of a broken, political system,” she told Florida Politics at the time. “As a Miami-native, I grew up in a community that was passionate about politics and didn’t realize how much that shaped me until I first moved away from home.”

The Florida Gulf Coast University alumna landed her first professional gig working for Kathleen Passidomo, a state Senator now in line for Senate President.

More recently, Alvarez served as a spokesperson for Trump Victory, where she frequently discussed outreach in Latino markets like South Florida, where former President Donald Trump significantly improved on his performance in 2020 compared to 2016.

Along with Alvarez, the RNC also named Paris Dennard as director of Black media affairs, Zach Parkinson as regional director, Johanna Persing as media affairs director and Chris Walker as a regional communications director.

Republicans will be highly focused on pickup opportunities in the mid-terms, traditionally a friendly period for the party out of the White House. The GOP needs to net 11 House seats and just one Senate seat to retake either chamber of Congress.

In Florida, there’s also sure to be attention on Sen. Marco Rubio’s seat; the two-term Republican incumbent is expected to seek re-election. Gov. Ron DeSantis will also be seeking a second term in another nationally watched election.

Post Views: 1

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousViewpoint diversity bill teed up in House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories