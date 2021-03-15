RNC taps Danielle Alvarez as national spox, comms director

The Republican National Committee tapped Florida political communications pro Danielle Alvarez as communications director.

The Miami native will serve as a national spokesperson for the RNC, according to POLITICO. It’s part of significant staffing up ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Alvarez has worked in press shops for some of Florida’s most notable GOP leaders, including serving in former Gov. Rick Scott’s administration. Florida Politics in 2016 named her to its 30-under-30 rising stars, when she had already served as former Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez Cantera’s press secretary and as director of external affairs for Enterprise Florida.

“I come from a family of Cuban immigrants who fled their country because of a broken, political system,” she told Florida Politics at the time. “As a Miami-native, I grew up in a community that was passionate about politics and didn’t realize how much that shaped me until I first moved away from home.”

The Florida Gulf Coast University alumna landed her first professional gig working for Kathleen Passidomo, a state Senator now in line for Senate President.

More recently, Alvarez served as a spokesperson for Trump Victory, where she frequently discussed outreach in Latino markets like South Florida, where former President Donald Trump significantly improved on his performance in 2020 compared to 2016.

Along with Alvarez, the RNC also named Paris Dennard as director of Black media affairs, Zach Parkinson as regional director, Johanna Persing as media affairs director and Chris Walker as a regional communications director.

Republicans will be highly focused on pickup opportunities in the mid-terms, traditionally a friendly period for the party out of the White House. The GOP needs to net 11 House seats and just one Senate seat to retake either chamber of Congress.

In Florida, there’s also sure to be attention on Sen. Marco Rubio’s seat; the two-term Republican incumbent is expected to seek re-election. Gov. Ron DeSantis will also be seeking a second term in another nationally watched election.