Two recycling advocacy groups merge, hope for increased outreach

The Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation and Florida Recycling Partnership announced a merger Monday.

The groups agreed to recycle the name of the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation and will now function under that name.

Prior to the merger, the two non-profit organizations had similar missions, which are to educate policy makers, business leaders, and the public on the benefits of recycling and advance recycling education and science. The group also focuses on research and education about recycling. Last year the group promoted “Florida Recycles Week.”

“The merger will maximize resources to deliver greater impact on increasing recycling. The combined organizations will better serve our existing Florida Recycling Partnership Members and our Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation donors. Overall, we will be a stronger organization that will be able to accomplish more through education and research projects,” incoming chair Steve Lezman of PepsiCo said.

Along with Lezman, Liz DeWitt of the Florida Beverage Association was elected vice chair and J.P. Toner of the International Bottled Water Association will continue as secretary and treasurer. Two past chairs, Dawn McCormick of Waste Management Inc. of Florida and Kim Brunson of Publix, will continue to serve on the merged boards.

Keyna Cory will remain as executive director of the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation.

In accordance with the merger, the group is creating a new website, which is still under construction.