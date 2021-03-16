March 16, 2021
Ron DeSantis committee continues raking in cash
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

News Service Of Florida

20201130-rondesantis-ap-773
The committee raised $1.5 million during the first 10 days of March.

After Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee raised more than $3.2 million in February, money continued to pour in during early March.

The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis raised $1,517,000 during the first 10 days of March, according to a list of contributions on the committee’s website.

Among the large contributions were $250,000 from the St. Augustine-based Island Doctors, $100,000 from the auto-industry company JM Family Enterprises and $50,000 from an Associated Industries of Florida PAC, according to the website.

The committee, which likely will play a key role as DeSantis runs for re-election next year, raised $3.22 million in February and had more than $12.6 million on hand as of Feb. 28.

It will file a full March report with the state Division of Elections by an April 12 deadline.

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

