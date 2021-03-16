Jackie Toledo human trafficking legislation clears first committee

Legislation in the House aimed at helping victims of human trafficking while cracking down on offenders received bipartisan support Tuesday in the House Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee with all members voting in favor, 16-0.

Tampa Rep. Jackie Toldeo is the bill (HB 523) sponsor.

Tampa ranks of 12th among U.S. cities for the number of calls per capita to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

A central feature of the legislation would create an ongoing training program for human trafficking victim advocates through the Office of the Attorney General.

“Currently, Florida contains a pattern of victim advocate programs that vary in cost and time, and although well-intentioned, can spread misinformation and improper treatment,” Toledo said.

The bill also would make communication between an advocate and a victim privileged, allow certain crimes committed while trafficked to be expunged from a victim’s record without any fees and allow certain limitations on a victim’s or witness’s testimony, such as allowing the state to testify at a deposition on behalf of a witness.

The bill takes a hardline stance on offenders, requiring each state attorney to adopt a pro-prosecution policy for people accused of human trafficking. A pro-prosecution policy is usually taken to mean cases will proceed regardless of the victim’s wishes, provided there is enough evidence to move forward.

The bill also would require a person convicted of certain acts of human trafficking to complete sex offender probation, something not currently required.

The bill would amend the victim’s right to a speedy trial by specifying a defendant has a right to request an extension of the speedy trial timeframe.

An amendment to the bill also passed, which included changes to advocate training requirements and technical changes to the language in the bill.

Under Florida law, human trafficking is either a first-degree or a life felony, depending on circumstances of the crime.

The bill has two committee stops remaining — the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee and the Judiciary Committee.

Toldeo presented a second bill (HB 525) to deal with human trafficking during the meeting.

That bill would expand the current public records exemption for victims of human trafficking. It passed with full support of the committee, 16-0.

One Senate companion (SB 812) has been assigned to three committees, but hasn’t yet been heard in any of them.

Another Senate companion (SB 1826) was assigned to three committees and is at its first committee stop, the Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee where it is expected to be heard the same day the House version cleared its first stop.