Gov. DeSantis outlines $4.1B in stimulus recommendations

Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined $4.1 billion in recommendations Tuesday for how the state should spend the incoming federal stimulus dollars.

That’s some of the first half of the approximately $10 billion the state is supposed to receive over the next couple months.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan Thursday, which includes disbursements directly to states and local governments. A portion of the state allocation is tied to the number of jobless residents in each state from the final quarter of 2020.

DeSantis noted Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the 15 Days to Slow the Spread effort, a Trump administration initiative to curb the pandemic at its outset. Florida might be open for business, but other states have remained locked down for a year or more.

“It’s been a very long 15 days,” DeSantis said.

The Governor’s spending recommendation to the Legislature comes on top of his proposed $96.6 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year. However, he wants some of that spending to come this fiscal year.

Among DeSantis’ recommendations is $208.4 million for the Department of Economic Opportunity to send $1,000 to first responders across the state this fiscal year. That includes EMTs, law enforcement officers and firefighters.

“We believe we should recognize their sacrifice over the past year,” DeSantis said.

Also on the docket for this fiscal year, which ends June 30, would be $260 million for seaports impacted by the lack of business, primarily due to closed cruise lines. Seaports would be reimbursed for losses through February 2021.

The recommendations also include $73.2 million to repair the state’s unemployment system, which crashed under the weight of thousands of daily applicants at the beginning of the pandemic.

Mental health has been a driving point for DeSantis and the First Lady during the pandemic and part of his decision to keep the state open. Along those lines, the bill also includes $72 million for comprehensive integrated behavioral health services.

DeSantis has continually criticized the federal plan for tying state funding to unemployment figures rather than to population. That leaves Florida on the “short end of the stick” because the state has been open for months, he repeated Tuesday.

“The way Congress did this bill was specifically written to benefit blue states that have really high unemployment over the last quarter of 2020,” DeSantis said.

The federal plan also includes an additional $360 billion in taxpayer dollars unrelated to the pandemic. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, DeSantis’ predecessor in the Governor’s Mansion, has called on states and local governments to return the excess cash.

But if states do that, DeSantis said the U.S. Treasury Department and Secretary Janet Yellen would be able to reapportion that money to other states.

“If Florida were to send the money back, Yellen is going to send it to Illinois, California, New York or New Jersey,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think that would make sense for Floridians.”