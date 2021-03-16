March 16, 2021
Gov. DeSantis recommends millions in federal relief to seaports

Jason Delgado

port-canaveral-large
The CDC first issued a no-sail-order on March 13, 2020.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is recommending that Florida’s seaports receive a large slice of the state’s COVID-19 federal relief funding.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday, DeSantis said seaports have suffered huge losses amid the pandemic but have yet to receive any federal help.

He encouraged lawmakers to allocate roughly $260 million in relief to Florida seaports.

“That is an amount equal to the losses they’ve accrued during the pandemic through February of 2021,” DeSantis said.

While increased vaccine availability may offer some optimism to seaports, the multi-million-dollar cruise industry is unlikely to sail for the foreseeable future.

DeSantis noted that cruise ships remain under a no-sail-order mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Notably, the CDC first issued the order more than a year ago on March 13.

“I wanted them to start sailing long ago,” DeSantis said. “I think they should be able to sail, and we want to see them sail but nevertheless, that’s taken an enormous amount of toll on our seaports.”

DeSantis’ recommendations come as states ready themselves for Washington’s latest COVID-19 federal relief package.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan on Thursday, which includes disbursements directly to states and local governments.

In all, DeSantis outlined $4.1 billion in recommendations for how the state should spend the incoming federal stimulus dollars.

While the exact amount of federal relief coming to Florida is unclear, he said he expects the state to receive approximately $9 to $10 billion in aid.

DeSantis said he will send those recommendations in a letter to House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson.

“I’ve spoken with both Senate President and the Speaker,” DeSantis said. “I know they have different ideas. But I think most of what I’ll outline today, there’ll be broad agreement between both chambers as well as my office.”

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

