‘Kids in cages’: Marco Rubio slams Joe Biden’s border approach

The inauguration of Democratic President Joe Biden seems to have exacerbated an influx of foreign nationals from the Mexican border, and Republicans certainly notice.

Among them is Sen. Marco Rubio. The second-term Miami lawmaker lambasted Biden on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Joe Biden is putting kids in cages,” Rubio tweeted, highlighting a PBS Newshour segment about how hundreds of children have been detained longer than 10 days, well past the 72-hour limit.

The “kids in cages” line was a reference to how Democrats blamed President Donald Trump for keeping children locked up longer than the law allows. Republicans sense an irony in a recurrence of a similar policy.

The kids in cages tweet was the centerpiece of a three-tweet indictment of the Biden administration.

He started off hot.

“The growing #BorderCrisis is a humanitarian calamity caused entirely by President Biden’s words & actions,” Rubio asserted. “And it is going to get even worse.”

Rubio closed with a bit of aloe, perhaps to ameliorate his words being taken too harshly. The punctuation choices here, or lack there of, are the Senator’s own.

“The human beings showing up at our border fleeing violence & poverty in Central America, instability in Haiti & tyranny in Cuba are worthy of sympathy & dignity But encouraging people to come this way is reckless And encouraging them to bring children is cruel,” Rubio asserted.

Rubio’s Florida colleague, Sen. Rick Scott, is also scoring rhetorical points about Biden’s failure to follow through on campaign promises on border security.

“It’s shocking the Biden administration won’t acknowledge there is a crisis that he created. This wasn’t happening before the election and it’s happening now. They are shutting down all the ICE facilities, this is crazy what they are doing. Open the borders, close the schools, it makes zero sense to the American public. I hope the President starts focusing on immigration and starts listening to what’s going on at the border,” Scott asserted on Fox News Monday.

“We have so many unaccompanied minors, and it’s all a result of President Biden saying, ‘Come on down and come across our border.’ Look at the human toll. It’s not good for anyone in the entire country. Think of our border communities. They’ve been overrun by illegal immigrants. We want immigration. I’m from an immigration state, but it’s got to be legal immigration.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has also flogged the “disastrous” Biden border policy.

“Biden’s going in the absolutely wrong direction,” DeSantis said. “Trump had it right at the border, Biden’s got it wrong.”