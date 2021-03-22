Firefighters back Gina Driscoll in District 6 reelection bid

The St. Petersburg Association of Firefighters Local 747 is endorsing City Council member Gina Driscoll for reelection to District 6.

The local firefighters union credits Driscoll’s commitment to first responders and her previous record serving on the Council.

“Councilwoman Driscoll’s commitment to making public safety a top priority is appreciated and noticed by the Firefighters of St. Petersburg,” Richard Pauley, president of the local union, said in a news release. “We know Gina will continue to serve the citizens of St. Petersburg well and ensure our fire and emergency medical services personnel have the protection they deserve.”

During her time on Council, Driscoll has prioritized the needs of first responders, successfully advocating for equipment, safety gear, new facilities and expanded mental health services for the department.

“It’s truly an honor to have our first responders on my team,” Driscoll said. “These men and women put their lives on the line every day to protect our city. They deserve our unwavering support and I will continue to advocate for them on City Council.”

The support from local firefighters adds to a growing list of endorsements, including from the Equality Florida PAC.

Driscoll, who was first elected to the District 6 seat in 2017, is the Council vice-chair. Her current term expires in January 2022, and she will be on the ballot for the Aug. 24 St. Pete Primary Election, which will also have the open Mayor’s seat on the ballot.

District 6 covers the southeast area of St. Pete and includes Tropicana Field and Coquina Key.

Driscoll so far faces one challenger, Anthony Miffin, who filed to run for the District 6 seat in early March.

The election for District 6 will take place on August 31. The top two candidates will advance to a November election. If only two candidates qualify, they will go straight to a citywide November election.