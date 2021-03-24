Bill raising smoking age to 21 passes second Senate committee

It was business as usual Wednesday when a Senate panel voted to pass legislation to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21 for the second year in a row.

A similar bill passed the Legislature in 2020, but ultimately was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. This time around bill sponsor Sen. Travis Hutson has narrowly tailored the legislation more to Gov. Ron Desantis’ liking.

It would appear the bill (SB 1080) is to many Senators liking as well. It unanimously passed the Committee on Health Policy Wednesday, and previously passed the Committee on Regulated Industries 9-0 earlier in March.

“Stopping kids from smoking is very important,” Democratic Leader Sen. Gary Farmer said. “One study I know we looked at said 200,000 Florida kids who are alive right now and are smoking will die prematurely because of smoking-related illness.”

The federal smoking age has been set at 21-years-old since 2019. By complying with the federal regulations, the state would become eligible for additional health care funding from the federal government.

Under the bill, military members would be exempt from the age restriction.

The bill also splits up laws governing tobacco versus nicotine, because vaping products like e-cigarettes only contain nicotine and do not contain tobacco. Hutson said this change was to satisfy vaping companies.

“We basically copied our tobacco statute and did a nicotine statute as well, so that they will be handled differently as it relates to taxation and regulation,” Hutson said.

“If we want to come back and look at taxation in the future we definitely can,” Hutson said in response to concerns from Farmer.

The bill also preempts all regulations involving the marketing, sale and delivery of tobacco to the state. Hutson said this was done “as a precaution.”

If passed the new smoking age would take effect in October.

The bill now heads to Appropriations, the last of three committees.

House companion legislation (HB 987) has been added to the agenda for its first committee, regulatory Reform Subcommittee.