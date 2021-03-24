March 24, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Bill raising smoking age to 21 passes second Senate committee
A similar bill was vetoed last year.

Haley BrownMarch 24, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Parents’ bill of rights’ advances to House floor

HeadlinesInfluence

Measure to increase flood, sea level rise planning now ready for House floor

HeadlinesTallahassee

Bill to bolster education plans for students with disabilities ready for House floor

Vape pen
To satisfy vaping companies, the bill splits up laws governing tobacco and nicotine.

It was business as usual Wednesday when a Senate panel voted to pass legislation to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21 for the second year in a row.

A similar bill passed the Legislature in 2020, but ultimately was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. This time around bill sponsor Sen. Travis Hutson has narrowly tailored the legislation more to Gov. Ron Desantis’ liking.

It would appear the bill (SB 1080) is to many Senators liking as well. It unanimously passed the Committee on Health Policy Wednesday, and previously passed the Committee on Regulated Industries 9-0 earlier in March.

“Stopping kids from smoking is very important,” Democratic Leader Sen. Gary Farmer said. “One study I know we looked at said 200,000 Florida kids who are alive right now and are smoking will die prematurely because of smoking-related illness.”

The federal smoking age has been set at 21-years-old since 2019. By complying with the federal regulations, the state would become eligible for additional health care funding from the federal government.

Under the bill, military members would be exempt from the age restriction.

The bill also splits up laws governing tobacco versus nicotine, because vaping products like e-cigarettes only contain nicotine and do not contain tobacco. Hutson said this change was to satisfy vaping companies.

“We basically copied our tobacco statute and did a nicotine statute as well, so that they will be handled differently as it relates to taxation and regulation,” Hutson said.

“If we want to come back and look at taxation in the future we definitely can,” Hutson said in response to concerns from Farmer.

The bill also preempts all regulations involving the marketing, sale and delivery of tobacco to the state. Hutson said this was done “as a precaution.”

If passed the new smoking age would take effect in October.

The bill now heads to Appropriations, the last of three committees.

House companion legislation (HB 987) has been added to the agenda for its first committee, regulatory Reform Subcommittee.

Post Views: 31

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at haleyibrown@gmail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill to ease burdens on craft distilleries ready for House floor

nextBill to bolster education plans for students with disabilities ready for House floor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories