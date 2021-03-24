Taylor Yarkosky adds more endorsements for HD 32 campaign

Montverde Republican Taylor Yarkosky snagged a pair of endorsements in his bid to take over Lake County House seat currently held by GOP Rep. Anthony Sabatini.

The nods came in from Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey and Lake County Tax Collector David Jordan.

“Taylor Yarkosky is a natural leader with practical experience. I am convinced he will prioritize public safety and will properly and consistently demonstrate his support to our law enforcement officers and their families. I am pleased to give him my vote and I look forward to working with him,” Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey said.

Jordan’s endorsement was especially effusive.

“I find Taylor to be conservative at his core, having built his constitution by way of the personal growth which many folks desire to forge. His seasoned maturity has also influenced the culture and success of his business, and as well, the personal and business relationships developed over the years have provided him insight into the role and responsibilities of an effective Florida State Representative,” the Tax Collector said.

“Taylor’s ability to quickly leverage his intuitive skills, knowledge, and relationships to benefit Lake County is another reason I support him for this seat. The tremendous challenges we face require intellect and passion to solve and Taylor is a man who thrives on discovering solutions. He has a rare gift to accurately see the whole and all the parts of a challenge at once while focusing on achieving the goal as he is guided by his Christian convictions.”

The new endorsements add to the quiver, which already includes Rep. Keith Truenow, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and Lake County Commissioners Sean Parks, Doug Shields and Kirby Smith.

Yarkosky filed for HD 32 earlier this month, joining Clermont Democrat Stephanie Dukes. The seat is expected to be open next year as Sabatini has said he will forego reelection to run for Congress.

HD 32 is a solidly Republican seat.

As of the book closing before November’s elections, the district had 58,989 registered Republicans and 47,001 Democrats.

It district covers southern Lake County and stretches from Leesburg past Clermont and south to the Polk County line. That includes citrus-heavy communities and many groves-turned-subdivisions providing housing for many working in and around the Disney area.

Clermont, Groveland, Minneola and several other small communities fall entirely within the district.