Ron DeSantis demands end to ‘federally-imposed lockdown’ on cruise industry

Friday in Port Canaveral, Gov. Ron DeSantis appealed to the federal government to let cruise ships resume operations, in his latest confrontation with the federal government

He called for an end to what he called a “federally-imposed lockdown” on the industry and an end to a “no sail order” that has “outlived its usefulness.”

“What we need is a way forward,” DeSantis said. “This is a big logistical operation. It takes time to do it.”

The Governor, along with Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Department of Transportation head Kevin Thibault, urged the federal government to chart a path forward for the industry that has been shuttered for a long pandemic year.

Moody suggested also that if the feds do not move, legal action may be forthcoming from the state regarding the no sail order. But what that legal action may look like, if any ever manifests, remains to be seen.

“We need to be able to get these cruise lines operating again,” DeSantis said, noting the rest of the economy is open.

“In Florida, we have everything going on but the cruise lines, because the federal government won’t let them sail, the CDC won’t let them sail,” DeSantis said.

The Governor cited a “ripple effect” downstream economically from the industry. He also said that people are still taking cruises, but will sail from the Bahamas or other places.

“The activity isn’t going to be any different. It’s just going to be detrimental to states like Florida,” DeSantis groused. He then posed a rhetorical question: “Is it OK for the federal government to idle an industry for a year with no end in sight?”

“I don’t think you can indefinitely shutter these businesses,” the Governor added.

While DeSantis proposes slotting $260 million in relief funds for seaports, which would address losses through February, that money is “not going to be enough if we can’t get these ships to sail.”

DeSantis argued the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “hasn’t justified any of its findings with data to justify the lockdown of the industry.”

“We want a way forward. We’re all united here to say we need a way forward,” DeSantis urged.

“Give them a decision. Give them a date when they can go so they can plan,” he pleaded.

Other state officials offered backup, with the Attorney General saying there would be legal action if the feds didn’t offer a path forward for the industry soon.

Moody said that “if we’re playing by the rules they have now, it could be a year and a half” before cruises are back.

The AG previewed potential legal action if technical guidance isn’t given to the industry in its “push for a resumption sooner rather than later.”

She suggested potential “legal avenues to push back against governmental overreach” and expressed a willingness to “examine some serious options.”

“The orders that we’re operating under are based on outdated medical information and are not timely,” Moody said, noting the current conditional order to sail is effectively “a lockdown.”

“You cannot have an agency shut down an entire industry based on outdated and capricious decisions,” Moody said. “We ask and plead that this [national] leadership get a little more like Florida’s leadership.”

“We expect them to take action swiftly, and if they don’t, Florida will follow through,” Moody said.

Sec. Thibault also described an industry and communities that are struggling, with many months ahead before it can recover.

Sen. Debbie Mayfield said her “concern” is “what is going to happen next,” regarding federal intervention in future pandemics.

“Get off your butts and get the industry back to work here because we need the jobs,” Mayfield added, in a message to Washington.

Sen. Tom Wright echoed the comments of others.

“There’s no reason that these cruise ships should be sitting empty,” Wright said.

Industry executives made supplementary points in hopes of travel starting this summer, saying that the industry has made great gains in collaboration and sailing is going on without incidents of the coronavirus elsewhere in the world.

These comments gave the governor renewed vigor at times to double down his arguments, including at one point where he suggested the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be “antivaxxers” if they didn’t greenlight a path forward for the cruise sector.

“The CDC’s basically saying vaccines don’t work,” DeSantis said, if they don’t allow cruises to resume once vaccines and tests for COVID-19 are even more ubiquitous than they are today.

DeSantis said the cruise lockdown was “an example of poor leadership and poor governance,” an example of an unresponsive federal “bureaucracy.”