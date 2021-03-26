Florida reports another 167 COVID-19 deaths

Florida saw an uptick in fatal outcomes for COVID-19 on Friday, with a daily report from the Florida Department of Health confirming an additional 167 pandemic-related deaths.

That comes the same day the state tallied an additional 5,750 new positive tests for the coronavirus since Thursday’s release. That brings total infections to 2,033,179, including 1,995,548 Florida residents and another 37,631 visitors to the state tested in Florida.

The death toll climbed to 33,756. That includes 33,116 who lived in the state and 640 who died here.

Health officials on Thursday processed an additional 121,105 tests for the virus, with 8,636 of those positive for COVID-19. That’s a positivity rate of 7.13%. Health officials consider the spread of the virus contained if that rate stays below 10%. For only new cases among Florida residents, the positivity is lower, 5.69%.

A Thursday update to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed no increase in cases of variant mutations of the virus. Florida still leads the nation in two strains, with 1,042 cases of the B.1.1.7 variation and 23 instances of the P.1 variant. The state also has 10 cases of the B.1.351 strain.

But the state continues to make inroads with vaccinations. A total of, 5,475,209 individuals have received at lease one dose of vaccine in the state. More than 3 million have been fully vaccinated.

That includes 202,452 who took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 2,801,951 have received both required doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots, and another 2,470,806 have received their first shot and await one more dose to complete the series.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.