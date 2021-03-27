March 27, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

BioFlorida launches COVID-19 vaccine education campaign
Image via AP.

Kelly HayesMarch 27, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPresidential

Vice presidents’ policy projects come with political risks

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

Florida business owner guilty of $2M in coronavirus relief fraud

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

The eviction moratorium is expiring. What will Biden do?

Virus Outbreak Britain Vaccine
Up to 30% of Americans are not sure if they will get the vaccine.

The Sunshine State’s life sciences association BioFlorida is launching an educational campaign aimed at informing Floridians about COVID-19 vaccines to promote confidence in the shots.

The campaign consists of a “COVID-19 Vaccine Facts” sheet that links individuals to third-party scientific and evidenced-based information related to the vaccine development and distribution process. The campaign includes topics about the vaccine like safety, efficacy, availability and affordability.

“Organizations from all over the world including our Florida-based companies, research organizations, universities, health systems and labs have made significant advancements to discover the vaccines, therapeutics and other tools to address COVID-19,” said Nancy Bryan, President and CEO of BioFlorida, in a news release.

Despite the eagerness of many Floridians to receive a vaccine against COVID-19, the life sciences association hopes to combat lingering skepticism over the shot. The organization cited a national poll that showed up to 30% of Americans say they are not sure if they will get the vaccine.

“We all have unique roles in the COVID-19 fight, and we hope BioFlorida’s COVID-19 Vaccine Facts online resource will serve as a comprehensive resource for our companies, community partners, and government officials to educate the public on the scientifically rigorous, transparent, and safety-focused vaccine development process to build trust in our industry’s unprecedented response to this pandemic,” Bryan said.

The BioFlorida vaccine facts page, which is translated in English and Spanish, includes answers to “frequently asked questions” related to vaccine development and distribution.

The site’s current top questions are:

Can I get the vaccine with a pre-existing condition? 

Will I still need to wear a mask after I get vaccinated?

Will the vaccine make me sick with Covid-19?

The resource will continue to be updated in partnership with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). The resources have been independently reviewed by health experts and incorporate several visual elements to help explain concepts like herd immunity, emergency use authorization and more, according to BioFlorida. 

BioFlorida has also aggregated vaccine resources on distribution, corporate guidance and news from Florida companies making a difference in the fight against COVID-19. 

BioFlorida is a statewide association that represents 6,700 establishments and research organizations in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and bioagriculture sectors that collectively employ 94,000 Floridians.

Post Views: 43

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: GrayRobinson welcomes health care attorney Stephanie Carman

nextClearwater business owes $47K in rent amid claims of COVID-19 struggles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Florida expands vaccine access: 40 and over starting Monday, all adults Apr. 5