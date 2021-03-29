March 29, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

CDC extends eviction moratorium

Jason DelgadoMarch 29, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sarah Wellik: When it comes to eye surgery, let’s put patient safety first

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Florida’s federal vaccine sites to remain open four additional weeks with more daily first doses

HeadlinesInfluence

Spending plans point to ‘lean year’ in higher ed

Eviction Notice On Door
The halt is extended through June.

Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky on Monday extended the national eviction moratorium.

The extension comes just days before the moratorium was scheduled to expire on March 31. The protections are now extended through June 30.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” Walensky said. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

To qualify for protection, couples who rent must earn $198,000 or less. Single filers, meanwhile, must earn less than $99,000.

Additionally, renters must declare that they can not pay rent due to the pandemic, show that they’ve sought government help and affirm that they will likely be homeless if evicted.

Notably, there are at least six prominent lawsuits challenging the authority of the CDC ban. So far, three judges have sided with the ban and three have ruled against it, with all cases currently going through appeals.

One judge in Memphis declared the CDC order unenforceable in the entire Western District of Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package included more than $25 billion in emergency rental assistance, plus more to help tenants who were behind on their utilities.

And while that money works its way to citizens, the need for relief remains dire.

John Pollock, coordinator of the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel, said current surveys show that 18% of all tenants owe back rent. That number also revealed significant racial disparity; the percentage of Black tenants behind on their rent was 33%.

Pollack called the ban “the only thing holding back the flood” of evictions that would spiral through the still shaky American economy.

“That kind of wave won’t just affect the renters themselves; it will devastate communities, much as the 2008 mortgage foreclosure crisis did,” he said.

The 17-page order can be found online.

____

Content from the Associated Press was used in this post.

Post Views: 30

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse committee advances 2/3rds requirement to approve citizen amendments

nextSenate-passed bill prioritizing permanent homes for foster kids clears House panel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Florida expands vaccine access: 40 and over starting Monday, all adults Apr. 5