March 29, 2021
Resolution to abolish Constitutional Revision Commission ready for House floor
A resolution would ask Florida voters if they want to abolish the CRC.

Casting a Vote on an Election Ballot
The CRC is one of five methods to amend Florida's constitution.

Lawmakers are seeking to eliminate an avenue for adding amendments to the Florida constitution, by putting an amendment on the next ballot.

Resolutions in both the House and Senate would ask Florida voters if they want to abolish the Constitutional Revision Commission.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 16-4 in favor of the resolution (HJR 1179) Monday. It’s now ready for the House floor.

The commission was established in 1968. Members meet once every 20 years to determine amendments for Florida voters to consider. The commission explores constitutional provisions that may be ripe for undoing.

Rep. Mike Beltran is leading the charge against the CRC in the House. Beltran, like others, criticized the commission for “compounding,” or bundling unrelated propositions in one amendment.

“They’re responsible for that compounding in 2018 that we all saw,” Beltran said.

The CRC had 7 constitutional amendments on the ballot in 2018. Five of the amendments were compounded. Amendment 11 repealed both a prohibition against undocumented immigrants owning property and a requirement for a high-speed ground transportation project. Amendment 9 bundled offshore oil and gas drilling and vaping indoors at work in one of the most egregious bundling examples.

The CRC is one of only five ways to put amendments on the ballot. The other ways include through the Legislature, the Taxation and Budget Reform Commission, a citizen initiative, or a constitutional convention.

Beltran said the CRC amendment process is too removed from the people.

“Every other method other than Tax and Budget Commission allows direct participation either by electing legislator who propose amendments and then the populace votes on it or through direct ballot petitions, which require signatures. So, this removes the amendment process the most from the people,” Beltran said.

The commission’s 37 members include the Attorney General and appointees by the Governor, House Speaker, Senate President and Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court.

A Senate resolution passed the Senate last Thursday 27-12. Sen. Jeff Brandes is the sponsor of that resolution.

Three-fifths of the House members need to vote in favor of the resolution for it to appear on the next General Election ballot. Once on the ballot, the Constitution requires at least 60% voter approval for passage.

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at haleyibrown@gmail.com.

