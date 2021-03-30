March 29, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Moment of silence bill clears second Senate committee

Haley BrownMarch 29, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Alan Grayson explores run for U.S. Senate

FederalHeadlines

Capitol riot suspect wore ‘I Was There’ shirt when arrested

HeadlinesInfluence

DeSantis isn’t backing THC caps but says today’s marijuana may be too strong

moment of silent for expressing the condolence for respecting the lost of love one during mourning ceremony in funeral
An amendment made the bill congruent with House companion legislation.

A moment of silence bill that already passed in the House is picking up speed in the Senate.

The bill (SB 282) passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, its second committee stop, with unanimous support among committee members.

The bill would require a one- to two-minute moment of silence at the start of the school day in public K-12 classrooms.

“I actually do think that a moment of silence can change the day. It’s a noisy world, a noisy place,” bill sponsor Sen. Dennis Baxley said.

During committee, an amendment was added to clarify that teachers should not talk to children about how to use the moment of silence, but instead teachers should encourage parents and guardians to talk to their children about how to use the time. The amendment makes this Senate bill congruent with House companion legislation, which has already passed the floor of that chamber.

Devin Graham of American Atheists spoke against the bill. Graham said students who choose not to participate could be bullied for doing so.

“There are no guidelines on how to run this moment of silence. There’s no guidance on how sitting quietly for a moment will help them. There’s no guidance on how to opt out. If getting kids to center themselves and prepare for a day is the goal, then let’s actually do something that’s backed by evidence. This bill isn’t,” Graham said.

Current law allows, but does not require, schools to set aside up to two minutes each day or each week to give students the opportunity for prayer or meditation.

The bill now heads to the Senate Rules committee.

Post Views: 2

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at haleyibrown@gmail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAlan Grayson explores run for U.S. Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Florida's federal vaccine sites to remain open 4 additional weeks with more daily first doses