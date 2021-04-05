   

‘Callous, cruel and compassionless’: Charlie Crist blasts Ron DeSantis for ‘pay for play’ Publix partnership

Janelle Irwin TaylorApril 4, 20214min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Rep. Darren Soto: Floridians need immigration reform now

HeadlinesTampa Bay

345 Manatee County Jail inmates relocated as Piney Point breach continues to threaten

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida lawmakers consider budget, await revenue data

ron deSantis
60 Minutes will air a testy exchange between the Governor and a reporter about vaccine favoritism.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is hitting back against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after a 60 Minutes report highlighting the Governor’s decision to offer vaccines in wealthy neighborhoods and in Publix Supermarkets across the state.

“Tonight’s report on 60 Minutes on Governor Ron DeSantis’s failure to put the people of Florida first in the vaccine rollout is appalling. In Gov. DeSantis’s Florida, money and power rule and everyone else is at the back of the line,” Crist wrote in a statement. “This callous, cruel, and compassionless policy makes ‘Hunger Games’ an apt metaphor. Floridians deserve better.”

The 60 Minutes report features a back and forth between DeSantis and 60 Minutes reporter Sharyn Alfonsi in which she asks him about a $100,000 contribution to his campaign from the Lakeland-based grocer, which she said the Governor then “rewarded” them with exclusive rights to distribute the vaccine in Palm Beach County.”

DeSantis immediately grew defensive and pushed back against the loaded question.

First of all, what you’re saying is wrong,” he interrupted.

Alfonsi then interjected, asking DeSantis, “how is that not pay for play?”

“That’s a fake narrative,” DeSantis answered. “I met with the county Mayor, I met with the administrator, I met with al the folks at Palm Beach County and I said, ‘here’s some of the options: we can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals, we can doo the Publix,’ and they said, ‘we think that would be the easiest thing fo our residents.’”

The clip of the interview then pivots to Alfonsi’s narration, saying Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis had never met with her about the Publix plan.

The excerpt of the interview ends with DeSantis admonishing Alfonsi for not taking his narrative at face value, and Alfonsi pointing out that the nearest Publix was “30-miles away.” DeSantis retorted that she was wrong. The clip ends with Alfonsi saying, “that’s actually a fact.”

Conservative writer A.G. Hamilton tweeted the exchange had been heavily edited, omitting a portion of the exchange in which DeSantis further explained the decision to partner with Publix in full.

The full interview airs Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. on CBS.

Post Views: 39

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida lawmakers consider budget, await revenue data

next345 Manatee County Jail inmates relocated as Piney Point breach continues to threaten

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories