House school safety bill ready for floor after clearing final committee

A new school safety measure is ready for the House floor following an 18-0 vote Tuesday by the Education and Employment Committee.

Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca is fronting this year’s bill (HB 7035), with Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky serving as a prime co-sponsor. Hunschofsky served as Parkland Mayor during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Last year’s school safety bill failed in the closing days of the 2020 Session. Now, the House is reviving the effort after the Legislature approved other major reforms in both 2018 and 2019.

“The bill, similar to what was passed by the House last year, reflects ongoing conversations and recommendations among legislators, parents, [the Department of Education], the MSD Commission and the grand jury,” LaMarca said during Tuesday’s hearing on the measure.

“The bill improves information provided to parents about the safety and security of their children’s schools before and after these events occur.”

The legislation also aims to strengthen mental health services in schools. In addition, the bill requires school districts and charter governing boards to assemble a plan for reunification during an emergency.

LaMarca’s bill also adopts several suggestions from legislation filed by Democratic Rep. Dan Daley, requiring parents be notified of certain unlawful acts committed at a school. Those include weapon possession, acts of violence such as assault, manslaughter or homicide, and sexual offenses, among others.

Those provisions come because the Parkland shooter exhibited multiple warning signs in the years prior to carrying out the 2018 attack.

Stand With Parkland’s Tony Montalto — who lost his daughter, Gina, in the 2018 attack — is backing this year’s measure.

“We are pleased to work with Rep. LaMarca as he leads the way for further improvements to Florida’s education system,” Montalto said. “This bill captures recommendations from both the MSD Public Safety Commission and the statewide grand jury interim reports. Stand with Parkland hopes to see leaders from both chambers join in a bipartisan effort to improve the safety of all Florida’s students and staff at school.”