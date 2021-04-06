Philip “Griff” Griffitts shows $60K raised in first HD 6 finance report

Panama City Beach Republican Philip “Griff” Griffitts raised more than $60,000 in his first month as a candidate for House District 6.

Griffitts, currently a Bay County Commissioner, is the lone candidate seeking the Bay County-based seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Jay Trumbull.

The candidate said his March finance report included donations from Trumbull and Republican Sen. George Gainer, who also represents Bay County.

“I couldn’t be happier with this high level of support from Bay County,” Griffitts said in a news release. “Jay Trumbull has done an outstanding job as our state representative, and there is much work we must continue in the Florida House. I am proud of the leadership team we have assembled as we launch this campaign.”

The donor sheet also included checks from other prominent Republicans hailing from Bay County and the Panhandle region. Among them were Steve Counts, William Harrison, Randall McElheney, Chuck Perdue, Ralph Rish, Bo Rivard and Floyd Skinner.

Griffitts’ finance report isn’t viewable yet on the Florida Division of Elections website and the campaign did not disclose how much it spent or how much cash on hand it had at the end of the month.

No matter the balance, Griffitts is the front-runner in the heavily Republican district. He is a native of the area and has a deep resume in local politics.

He’s served six years on the Panama City Beach Civil Service Board and nine years on the Bay County Planning Commission in addition to his elected position on the county commission. He also currently serves on the Bay County Tourist Development Council.

On the Bay County Commission, Griffitts represents District 5, which encompasses all of Panama City Beach. He is also the immediate past chairman of the County Commission.

He is a member of the Bay Medical Sacred Heart board of trustees, the Florida State-Panama City Foundation Development Board and has served as the chairman of the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce and as a board member of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce.

He and his wife, Laura, have been married for 20 years and have two grown daughters, Katie and Anna Claire. In their spare time, Griff and Laura enjoy boating, golf and surf fishing.

HD 6 covers all of coastal Bay County, including Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven and Mexico Beach.