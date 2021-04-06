Tributes pour in for Alcee Hastings

Florida officials are remembering the life of Congressman Alcee Hastings. The South Florida icon passed away Tuesday at 84 years old.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings

“U.S. Rep Alcee Hastings served his constituents as a civil rights attorney, judge, and Dean of our Congressional delegation. He changed the face of politics in Florida and brought passion and unwavering dedication to the fight for justice. We are forever grateful for a life well lived.”

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch

“I’m heartbroken at the passing of my dear friend, Alcee Hastings. I had the honor of working side by side with Alcee for more than a decade, seeing first-hand his passion and drive for standing up to injustice and fighting for our community. Alcee devoted his career to advancing civil rights for all Americans and human rights around the world. His leadership on racial justice issues brought together everyone committed to a more just and equitable society.

“Alcee was a leader in the South Florida community and did all he could to protect the vulnerable and those who knew he would champion their cause when others looked away. He understood the obstacles faced by immigrant communities and worked hard to support them. He knew the importance of bringing together the Black and Jewish communities to achieve shared goals. He was a staunch supporter of the US-Israel relationship and valued the important bilateral partnership. He was a voice for animals. And he stood with the Parkland community following the 2018 tragedy and tirelessly fought for tougher gun laws to protect our communities.

“Alcee spoke up for the quiet voices that would otherwise go unheard. He never backed down from a fight for the people he represented and anyone else who needed defending. Alcee was fierce and tough, but he was also so compassionate. You could find no better friend, no one more caring. Alcee Hastings was my dear friend, my political ally, and a mentor whose experience proved invaluable to so many of us in public service. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, his community, and every American who has benefited from the work of this public servant.”

U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

“I am saddened by the loss of our colleague, Rep. Alcee Hastings, who was a trailblazing civil rights lawyer, a champion for Human Rights and fundamental freedoms, and a tireless voice for South Florida in Congress. All of my prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto

“Today we mourn the loss of long time Florida Congressman ⁦[Hastings]⁩. He was a dear friend and mentor, champion of civil rights and the Everglades, and spoke truth to power everyday in Congress. Rest In Peace Mr. Hastings.”

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, colleague, and fellow Fiskite, Rep. Alcee Hastings. He leaves behind an enormous legacy for future generations to cherish and emulate.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried

“Representative Alcee Hastings was a longtime crusader for equality — he fought to pave the way for so many. I offer my deepest condolences to his loved ones. He will be greatly missed.”

State Sen. Lauren Book

“Leading a life of public service, Congressman Alcee Hastings has left his beloved state of Florida better than he found it. Congressman Hastings broke barriers as he fought to advance civil rights as the first Black Federal Judge in the state of Florida and first Black Congressperson to represent Florida since the Civil War. I am grateful for the decades of advocacy Congressman Hastings provided for Floridians and offer my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

State Sen. Shevrin Jones

“When I first ran for office, [Rep. Hastings] was the only elected official to endorse me. He knew I wasn’t going to win, but he said ‘everyone have to start somewhere.’ He will be missed in our community! It’s a HUGE loss! RIP Congressman!”

State Sen. Annette Taddeo

“May you Rest In Peace Congressman [Hastings]. My prayers are with his family during this time as well as the community he fought so hard to protect. Today South Florida lost an incredible mentor, leader & friend.”

State Sen. Perry Thurston Jr.

“Our community and state has lost a dedicated and steadfast leader this morning. It is with a heavy heart that I express my deepest condolences to the Hastings family for the passing of my friend, mentor, fraternity brother and our leader, Congressman Alcee Hastings. Congressman Hastings has been our political dean for South Florida for the last three decades. The lives he impacted are countless and our community, state and nation are better because of his long commitment to public service. We are indebted to his family and we will miss him and his leadership. Congressman Hastings’ legacy will forever live on in our community. Rest in Peace my Brother and Our Congressman, Alcee Hastings.”

State Rep. Tina Polsky

“I am so sorry to hear this news about my friend [Rep. Hastings]. He was always so kind and supportive to me and I am proud to have represented the Glades together. Rest in peace after this terrible struggle.”

Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz

“There will never be another Alcee Hastings. He was honest, he was direct and he gave a shit about what mattered. If you want to be a public servant, he’s the perfect person to emulate. The Jewish community has lost one of their loudest voices and defenders. RIP.”