   

Latest Lincoln Project spot targets embattled Matt Gaetz

LP Gaetz
The Lincoln Project says the GOP created Gaetz, now they must deal with the consequences.

America’s most renowned group of Never Trump Republicans may have encountered some membership changes, but the anti-MAGA mission continues for the Lincoln Project.

The group waded into the current controversy regarding a pro-Donald Trump congressman in the Panhandle who is currently facing a very serious controversy at the least, and legal peril at the worst.

In a new video, the Lincoln Project took aim at Rep. Matt Gaetz, contending the Republican Party created the congressman and now must deal with the consequences.

“IT’S TOO LATE TO BACK AWAY,” urged block letters in the spot’s close, which saw shots of Gaetz with personalities ranging from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Gov. Ron DeSantis. “HOLD HIM ACCOUNTABLE.”

The 80-second creative commences with a rally shot of the former President extolling Gaetz at a rally as “young, handsome, and going places.” That endorsement soundbite quickly gave way to a black screen and block letters: “THE GOP CREATED MATT GAETZ.”

Trump, who offered a limp defense of Gaetz Wednesday, likely won’t be saying those words on a live mic again. Also off the Gaetz bandwagon: Sean Hannity, who likewise gets the Lincoln Project treatment in the ad and a king-sized chyron saying “THEY GAVE HIM A PLATFORM.” Shots of a few more Fox News cues were inserted, before a change in tone and the voice of MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow wondering why Gaetz voted against sex-trafficking legislation in Congress.

The video also hones in on the connection between Matt Gaetz and former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who unlike Gaetz has actually been charged for similar crimes.

Gaetz has not faced formal charges, though reports are that the Justice Department began a probe during the Trump administration. The Congressman has said the charges were false and has vowed to “fight like hell.”

Check out the latest Lincoln Project video below.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

