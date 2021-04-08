   

Facebook report: Confidence is rising among Florida’s small businesses
Stock image via Adobe.

Drew WilsonApril 8, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

State scales back prison closure plan

HeadlinesInfluence

EDF Florida releases Legislative Session halftime update

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.8.21

open for business word abstract in wood type
Florida is also beating the national average in several other metrics.

As the vaccine rollout continues and state case numbers hover near pandemic-era lows, businesses are reporting improved confidence they’ll be able to keep their doors open.

Nearly seven in 10 Florida small businesses now believe they’ll be able to stay open for at least the next six months, according to Facebook’s latest “Global State of Small Business Report.”

The newest edition, released Thursday, breaks out data by state for the first time. The side-by-put a positive light on the Sunshine State, with near-term small business confidence outpacing the national average.

Florida is also beating the baseline in several other metrics.

Five out of six (84%) Florida small businesses are operational or engaged in revenue-generating activities. The share is six points ahead of the national average. Likewise, 81% of minority-owned businesses and 85% of women-owned businesses are operating — the U.S. average is 73% and 75%, respectively.

Still, the economy is not firing on all cylinders.

About a third (32%) of small businesses, including half of those owned by women, have seen a sales slump. In both cases, Florida trails the nation by 5 points.

“Since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, small businesses around the world have struggled. While the roll-out of vaccines and the easing of lockdowns in many countries are reasons to be hopeful, our latest Global State of Small Business Report is a timely reminder that many are still vulnerable and in need of support. And those feeling the impact of the pandemic the most are female and minority-owned businesses — a further reminder that whenever crises hit, it’s the most vulnerable who are always hit the hardest,” Facebook spokesperson Sheryl Sandberg said.

Florida does fare well when pitted against rival large state New York — a frequent punching bag for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Notably, 84% of Florida’s male-owned small businesses are up and running compared to just 62% of the Empire State’s.

The new report comes as Facebook continues spearheading initiatives to support small businesses amid the shaky pandemic economy. Efforts include grant programs to help business owners reopen and hosting online trainings on how the social media platform can boost businesses’ consumer reach.

Post Views: 38

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.8.21

nextEDF Florida releases Legislative Session halftime update

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories