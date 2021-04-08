Senate committee to take up gaming legislation

An announcement from the Senate President about new gaming legislation could reignite the discussion about sports betting in Florida.

Senate President Wilton Simpson announced Wednesday the Senate is taking up legislation to improve the regulatory framework of Florida’s existing gaming activity.

Three gaming bills will be on the Monday agenda for the Committee on Regulated Industries.

One of the bills (SPB 7076) would establish the Florida Gaming Control Commission within the Office of the Attorney General. The five-member committee would have law enforcement authority over gaming laws.

A related bill (SB 7078) deals with public records to keep details of the Gaming Control Commission’s criminal investigations out of the public eye.

“Appropriate regulatory controls build public confidence and lead to a stronger gaming industry that can spur economic growth that benefits the businesses and our state. An independent Gaming Control Commission is essential to this effort,” Simpson said in a statement.

A third bill (SB 7080) removes parts of a law governing pari-mutuel permit holders, including jai alai, harness, and quarter horse racing, that require a certain level of live racing or competition for pari-mutual wagering to take place. Pari-mutuel is a type of betting. The bill means that patrons could wager on competitions taking place at another in-state location.

The bill marks a tepid step to expand gambling in the state. Simpson specifically mentioned the bill would not include sports betting.

Simpson indicated discussions with the Seminole Tribe are ongoing, but no deal has been worked out.

“These bills take that needed step without impacting ongoing negotiations with the Seminole Tribe,” Simpson said.

Though talked about in Florida, no sports wagering legislation has been successful because of complications with the Seminole Compact and Amendment 3, which says gambling expansion should be decided by voters and the Seminole Tribe. Most sports wagering legislation aims to allow sports betting in addition to working out a deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

But one bill languishing in the House attempts to sidestep the issue.

The bill (HB 1317), sponsored by Lighthouse Point Rep. Chip LaMarca, creates a new statute that would allow sports wagering.

The bill hinges on the legal definition of gambling, which is defined as a game of “chance.”

LaMarca said his bill lays out the case that sports are a game of skill rather than chance and therefore shouldn’t be governed by gambling laws.

“The unique thing about this particular bill is, no one has run a bill that really pulls the issue outside of either of those issues. It wouldn’t be affected by Amendment 3. It could be in or out of the (Seminole) Compact for the comprehensive package, but it also stands on its own,” LaMarca said in March.

The bill has not been heard in any of its four assigned committees and does not have a Senate companion bill.

There is not yet House companion legislation for the Simpson-backed legislation.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018 opened sports wagering to states and 26 have passed legislation to take advantage of tax revenues from the bets.