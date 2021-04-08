   

Molly McKinstry moves to Chief of Staff at DCF

News Service Of FloridaApril 7, 20211min0

DCF
McKinstry worked at AHCA for more than 20 years.

Molly McKinstry, who served as a deputy secretary at the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration for the past decade, has been named chief of staff at the state Department of Children and Families.

McKinstry worked at AHCA for more than 20 years and, as deputy secretary, helped spearhead regulatory and licensure issues.

At the Department of Children and Families, McKinstry will be chief of staff to Secretary Shevaun Harris, a former AHCA interim secretary.

AHCA did not immediately answer questions about who would replace McKinstry or her last day at the agency. But a review of lobbying records shows that McKinstry withdrew her lobbyist registration for AHCA on March 29 and registered to lobby for the Department of Children and Families two days later.

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida

