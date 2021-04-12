Former Bill Clinton advisor Glenn Hutchins to aid Florida Democrats

Glenn Hutchins, a private equity investor who served as an economic advisor to former President Bill Clinton and to a wide range of agencies, foundations, and corporations, is joining the Florida Democratic Party’s staff as a pro-bono senior policy and strategy advisor.

Hutchins has economic leadership experience within arenas ranging from AT&T to the Obama Foundation, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to the Boston Celtics basketball team. Now he’s being tapped to bring policy and strategy advice to a state party that has struggled both financially and politically to recover from a devastating 2020.

“I am thrilled to have Glenn joining the Florida Democratic Party team. Glenn is an entrepreneur, a business and civic leader, and a philanthropist with more than 40 years of experience in numerous private and public endeavors,” said FDP Chair Manny A. Diaz, who took over the party in January. “His experience and insight will be an invaluable asset to the party as we work to build a longterm sustainable organization here in Florida and elect Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Hutchins is chair of North Island and North Island Ventures. He is a co-founder of Silver Lake Partners, a global leader in technology investments. In 2005, BusinessWeek called him “Wall Street’s New Alchemist.”

He also is a director of AT&T, Virtu Financial and Digital Currency Group; co-chair of the Brookings Institution and of CARE USA; vice chair of the Obama Foundation; on the executive committee of the Boston Celtics; a member of the Advisory Council of the Hamilton Project; and a board member of the New York Presbyterian Hospital.

He was a director and chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2011- 2020. He served Clinton in both the transition and the White House as a special advisor on economic and health care policy.

The Florida Democratic Party came out of the 2020 elections under crushing debts and unpaid bills. It also suffered widespread losses in the 2020 elections. Diaz has spent much of the past three months trying to get the party out of debt.

Hutchins has published essays on economic and public policy in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, Financial Times, and Fortune and Foreign Affairs. He is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.