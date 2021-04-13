   

Bill to ease burdens on craft distilleries awaits final vote
Image via Forbes.

Renzo Downey April 13, 2021

craft distillers
Lawmakers want to level the playing field for Florida's craft distilleries.

Lawmakers are nearing final approval on a bill to ease regulations on craft distilleries.

The House on Tuesday gave its initial approval to Sen. Travis Hutson‘s bill (SB 46), passed unanimously in the Senate last month, to eliminate production caps and open the door for distilleries to sell their drinks in more ways. The House is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday.

Hutson, a St. Augustine Republican, says the bill would help level the playing field for Florida’s craft distilleries, who compete against distilleries in other states that have already lessened their restrictions. Rep. Nick DiCeglie, the Indian Rocks Beach Republican who is shepherding that legislation through the House,  said the bill “raises and eases the regulatory burdens.”

The proposal would raise the annual production limit at craft distilleries from 75,000 to 250,000 gallons. It would also give distilleries in entertainment venues, such as wedding and concert venues, greater flexibility to dress up their drinks to effectively act as a bar.

No distilleries could deliver or ship drinks directly to consumers, like how the three tier system normally splits manufacturers, distributors and vendors. However, all craft distilleries could sell their drinks to consumers by the drink or package, but only in face-to-face transactions.

Beginning in July 2026, the bill would also require recipes to include at least one agricultural product grown in Florida. And by that date, 60% of the drink must be distilled in the Sunshine State.

For destination entertainment venues, the bill outlines a particular set of requirements for a business to qualify. Among those requirements are that qualifying venues must be adjacent to bicycle or pedestrian trails and mass transit routes.

After minimal discussion, DiCeglie substituted the Senate bill for his own version (HB 1155). Earlier this year, DiCeglie said he would take up the Senate’s language.

If the bill becomes law, it will begin taking effect in July.

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

