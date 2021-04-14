   

Here’s who will serve on the board for the Lake Padgett Estates Independent Special District

Kelly HayesApril 13, 20212min0
Ten candidates ran to fill the four remaining seats on the board.

Four new members have been elected to the Board of Supervisors for the Lake Padgett Estates Independent Special District.

The Lake Padgett Estates ISD has the power to manage and fund its infrastructure and projects, operating as a local government management entity. Ten candidates ran to fill the four remaining seats on the board, which were not filled in last year’s November election.

Steve Yarbrough raked in the most votes, receiving 20%. Next is Larry Dunleavy, who earned 15% of the vote, followed by David Hipps, who collected 14% of the vote. Justin Andrews snagged the last seat, with 12% of the vote. 

None of the remaining candidates received more than 10% of the total vote.The other candidates included Robert Albertson, Mark Arrowood, Keith Crockett, Andrew Forsman, Linda M. Hutchinson and Niki Savill. 

Board terms are two years, but because this is a Special Election to fill the seats, the term of those elected will run only until November of 2022.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes

